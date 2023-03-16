© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
Buffalo, What’s Next?

Buffalo, What's Next? | A Conversation with Canisius College President Steve Stoute

Published March 16, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT
In interviews shortly after Pres. Steve Stoute became Canisius College's first-ever person of color to lead the 150-year-old institution, he spoke of how the school needed "to evolve in how we think about being a higher education institution.” Since then he's spoken about the economic, environmental, social and racial challenges that the school, Buffalo, and society in general faces. He is with us for the entire hour's program to elaborate on urban engagement and how the school can rise to the occasion.

    Buffalo, What's Next? | Remembering Bloody Sunday in Selma, Alabama, Bringing Jobs to Buffalo's East Side
    Bloody Sunday happened 57 years ago in Selma, Alabama. Buffalonian Harvey Miles's father was 15 years old that day and one of seven relatives of his arrested on that bridge. He shares their story.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Full and Complete Reading as a Universal Mandate
    Kareem Weaver, an Oakland California NAACP activist, believes literacy is our most important civil right. With a focus on Black and brown children, Kareem demands to bring science-based reading instruction to Oakland schools and has garnered national interest by taking on the publishing industries. Between a series of meetings with Buffalo-area educators recently, he stopped to have this important conversation with WBFO's Jay Moran.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Tops Survivors, Disputing Debt
    Activist Nate Boyd updates his campaign on behalf of Tops workers and survivors who were not necessarily in the store at the time of the shooting but are still impacted by it. Then, a team from the University at Buffalo Law School has started to look at freedom from debt as a civil right. The School of Law’s Civil Rights and Transparency Clinic Supervising Attorney Paulette Campbell, and student attorney Glenaida Garlock talk of the concept — and the free advice clinics they offer.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers' Picks: African Healing Rituals and Religion
    Once again today, instead of our usual selection of highlights from a variety of previous interviews, we are bringing you excerpts of a single episode from an outstanding guest: Rev. Kwame Pitts. Pitts runs the Community of Good Neighbors mobile food truck in Buffalo, and works with the Oasis Community of spiritual people who aren't necessarily religious. She's outspoken on racial equity and is a scholar and practitioner of various rituals.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Access to Books, Entrepreneurship and More
    WBFO’s Thomas O'Neil-White talks with Jelicia Jimenez and Ruqayyah Simmons, co-founders of Black Boys Read Too about ways to address the large disparities in literacy achievement by getting books in children’s hands in Erie and Niagara Counties. Also today, entrepreneur, musical artist, publisher, and producer Robert Grant. He wants to educate more people of color through his payment processing expertise.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Food Access for Those with Few Resources
    Inside Buffalo’s food desert, Rita Hubbard-Robinson takes Dave Debo on a tour of the East Side site where she hopes to develop a food hub, with hydroponics, a farmer’s market and a health education center. Then on a day when SNAP (food stamp) benefits drop back to pre-pandemic levels, Trina Burruss, CEO of the United Way of Buffalo and Erie County looks at what that sudden $200 cut means for under-resourced people and the working poor.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Inside McCarley Gardens and Storytelling
    Fruit belt activists Dennice Barr and Kelly Camacho pull back the curtain on tenant troubles at McCarley Gardens. Then, Black history storyteller, Karima Amin shares some of her work.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Kids with Murdered Parents, Young Urban Professionals
    LaShelle Roberson of TOLL (To Our Legacy and Legends) talks of her work with children who have lost their parents to homicide. Then Mark Overall from the Urban League Young Professionals stops by.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers' Pick: Darius Pridgen
    Today's Producers' Picks program features highlights of only one interview. Instead of our usual segments, we spend the entire hour bringing you an early February interview with Rev. Darius Pridgen - taped shortly after he announced he would not run again for Buffalo city council. In a wide-ranging chat, he discusses why, looks back on his terms as President of the Buffalo Common Council, and talks about race, education and economic development.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Marcus Garvey's Legacy in Buffalo
    Today a look at Black history in Buffalo and the influence Marcus Garvey had on the region in the early 1900s. Malik "Lion" Blyden, president of Buffalo's branch of Garvey's United Negro Improvement Association and African Communities League talks about the historic sites in Buffalo, how Garvey's ideas on self-reliance can resonate today, and why he feels many of those ideas have been ignored in favor of a more traditional telling of Black history.
