Buffalo, What's Next? | A Conversation with Canisius College President Steve Stoute

In interviews shortly after Pres. Steve Stoute became Canisius College's first-ever person of color to lead the 150-year-old institution, he spoke of how the school needed "to evolve in how we think about being a higher education institution.” Since then he's spoken about the economic, environmental, social and racial challenges that the school, Buffalo, and society in general faces. He is with us for the entire hour's program to elaborate on urban engagement and how the school can rise to the occasion.