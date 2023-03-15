Buffalo, What's Next? | Advocating for Women in Iran, Pushing for a Higher Minimum Wage in NYS

As part of Women's History Month, we talk with Buffalo-based attorney and activist Nadia Shahram. She is the founder and President of the Coalition for the Advancement of Muslim Women, and advocates for women's rights in her native Iran. She talks of encounters with Iran's morality police, gender apartheid, and more. Then hear from Johanna Dominguez, owner of Put a Plant On It in Buffalo, an Elmwood Village plant shop that specializes in rare plants, interior plant decorating and even plant sitting. She recently joined with a coalition of business owners to advocate for an increase in New York State's minimum wage and pushes back against the idea that it would hurt business.