Buffalo, What's Next? | Caring During a Blizzard, Affordable, Sustainable Housing
Dawn Wells-Clyburn, the recently appointed Executive Director at PUSH Buffalo (People United for Sustainable Housing) talks about the city's housing needs, environmental justice, climate change and gas heating in homes. Then a look back at caring for the community during a blizzard. At the height of Winter Storm Elliot, barber Craig Elston, owner of C&C Cuts. Elston kept his Fillmore Ave. barber shop open during the worst of the storm sheltering 40 people from the cold. He joins us to share that story and his hopes for Buffalo's East side.