© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
Buffalo, What’s Next?

Buffalo, What's Next? | Activism and Empathy, Community Service

Published March 13, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

University at Buffalo Law student Glenaida Garlock is a student attorney and activist working on behalf of and with Black, Latino, Native American/Indigenous and LGBTQ student groups. She talks about identity, empathy and growing up in mostly white rural Erie County. Then Raziya Hill, the founder of Every Bottom Covered talks about community service and her work to distribute diapers to needy moms. She also tells of the snow shoveling brigades she organized during the Christmas blizzard.

2023
Latest Episodes
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers' Picks: African Healing Rituals and Religion
    Once again today, instead of our usual selection of highlights from a variety of previous interviews, we are bringing you excerpts of a single episode from an outstanding guest: Rev. Kwame Pitts. Pitts runs the Community of Good Neighbors mobile food truck in Buffalo, and works with the Oasis Community of spiritual people who aren't necessarily religious. She's outspoken on racial equity and is a scholar and practitioner of various rituals.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Access to Books, Entrepreneurship and More
    WBFO’s Thomas O'Neil-White talks with Jelicia Jimenez and Ruqayyah Simmons, co-founders of Black Boys Read Too about ways to address the large disparities in literacy achievement by getting books in children’s hands in Erie and Niagara Counties. Also today, entrepreneur, musical artist, publisher, and producer Robert Grant. He wants to educate more people of color through his payment processing expertise.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Food Access for Those with Few Resources
    Inside Buffalo’s food desert, Rita Hubbard-Robinson takes Dave Debo on a tour of the East Side site where she hopes to develop a food hub, with hydroponics, a farmer’s market and a health education center. Then on a day when SNAP (food stamp) benefits drop back to pre-pandemic levels, Trina Burruss, CEO of the United Way of Buffalo and Erie County looks at what that sudden $200 cut means for under-resourced people and the working poor.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Inside McCarley Gardens and Storytelling
    Fruit belt activists Dennice Barr and Kelly Camacho pull back the curtain on tenant troubles at McCarley Gardens. Then, Black history storyteller, Karima Amin shares some of her work.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Kids with Murdered Parents, Young Urban Professionals
    LaShelle Roberson of TOLL (To Our Legacy and Legends) talks of her work with children who have lost their parents to homicide. Then Mark Overall from the Urban League Young Professionals stops by.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers' Pick: Darius Pridgen
    Today's Producers' Picks program features highlights of only one interview. Instead of our usual segments, we spend the entire hour bringing you an early February interview with Rev. Darius Pridgen - taped shortly after he announced he would not run again for Buffalo city council. In a wide-ranging chat, he discusses why, looks back on his terms as President of the Buffalo Common Council, and talks about race, education and economic development.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Marcus Garvey's Legacy in Buffalo
    Today a look at Black history in Buffalo and the influence Marcus Garvey had on the region in the early 1900s. Malik "Lion" Blyden, president of Buffalo's branch of Garvey's United Negro Improvement Association and African Communities League talks about the historic sites in Buffalo, how Garvey's ideas on self-reliance can resonate today, and why he feels many of those ideas have been ignored in favor of a more traditional telling of Black history.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Using Art to Move Beyond Trauma
    Aitina Fareed-Cooke talks with Jay Moran. She is an artist and entrepreneur who was born and raised in Buffalo. In early life, she lived in a foster home and speaks freely about how that experience--and the labels of low expectations attached to it--drove her to find herself through art and creativity. Her Get Fokus'd Production is a media arts company that works, in part, to highlight emerging local artists.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Egyptian and other African History
    Author and lecturer Emmanuel Kulu talks at length about his work with Buffalo Public Schools and elsewhere, infusing African history - from Egypt and the entire continent of Africa - into the teaching of Black history.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo What's Next? | Dr. Peggy Brooks-Bertram
    A chat with Dr. Peggy Brooks-Bertram, an author and longtime advocate for the teaching of black history, she is one of the founders of the “Uncrowned Community Builders” database of prominent African-American men and women in Western New York and is the author or co-author of several books, including one that gathered letters to First Lady Michelle Obama, and another similarly for Vice President Kamala Harris.
Load More