Buffalo, What's Next? | Activism and Empathy, Community Service
University at Buffalo Law student Glenaida Garlock is a student attorney and activist working on behalf of and with Black, Latino, Native American/Indigenous and LGBTQ student groups. She talks about identity, empathy and growing up in mostly white rural Erie County. Then Raziya Hill, the founder of Every Bottom Covered talks about community service and her work to distribute diapers to needy moms. She also tells of the snow shoveling brigades she organized during the Christmas blizzard.