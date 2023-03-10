© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

WBFO Brief

WBFO Brief Friday March 10, 2023

Published March 10, 2023 at 10:40 AM EST
If it's Friday, it's Theater Talk- today with Anthony and Peter talking about several comedies on local stages.
Hundreds assemble outside UB's Center for The Arts, as controversial commentator Michael Knowles delivers an address at UB. A change in the hours at the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library's Central building downtown, after too many fights and other incidents there. Also, a look at the wake for firefighter Jason Arno Thursday, and his funeral downtown today, with thousands of firefighters expected to line Buffalo streets.

Latest Episodes
    WBFO Brief Thursday March 2, 2023
    WBFO Brief Tuesday March 1, 2023
    A look at local hydroponic farming as a possible solution to food access issues on Buffalo's East side and beyond. Also a Women Wednesday conversation with Rachel Kent who works on food equity issues in education. And learn about hearings on linking increases of the NYS minimum wage to the rate of inflation, and hear women who rap.
    WBFO Brief Tuesday February 28. 2023
    The "KIA Boys challenge" continues to create a spike in stolen cars in Buffalo. Buffalo could see more federal relief funds with a new emergency declaration. And Gov. Hochul is putting her choice of a new state judge- rejected by the state senate- on hold until after the state budget is approved in April
    WBFO Brief Monday February 27, 2023
    Hear Karen DeWitt report on how the state budget negotiations are impacted by a state surplus, and Toronto correspondent Dan Karpenchuk on possible changes at the unofficial Roxham Road border crossing in upstate NY used by many asylum seekers and immigrants. Also today, the Republican candidate for Erie County Executive is unveiled, and Gov. Hochul's favorability rating is down in the latest statewide Siena Poll.
    WBFO Brief Friday February 24, 2023
    If it's Friday, It's Theater Talk- today with Anthony and Peter talk of "Hadestown" at Shea's and "Aleph Complex" at the Alleyway. Also, hear how an ice storm plays out for people without cars, and learn of an emerging push to have a high-speed rail link between Toronto and Montreal.
    WBFO Brief Thursday February 23, 2023
    Hear from the National Weather Service with the latest on the icy conditions that hit WNY, pulling down power lines and prompting many outages. Also, more union organizing in Buffalo.
    WBFO Brief Wednesday February 22, 2023
    We debut our Faithkeepers series, looking at religious leaders in WNY and their work— today in Niagara Falls with Rev. Raymond Allen of NOAH (The Niagara Organizing Alliance for Hope) Also, the latest on a winter weather advisory and the ice that it expected to bring in the next 24 hours.
    WBFO Brief February 21, 2023
    The Buffalo and Erie County Public Library is adding CPR training kits to the items you could check out. Three were killed in a crash on Millersport Highway and the Buffalo News is shutting it's Buffalo printing plant on Scott Street. Also, a lengthy list of people wrongfully convicted in Canada has been released.
    WBFO Brief Friday February 17, 2023
    If it's Friday, it's Theater Talk, today with Anthony and Peter visiting Nancy Opel from "Into The Woods" at Shea's. Also, the end of Toronto Mayor John Torrey's term, and the latest on a push to expand the state's "bottle bill", on drink bottles and other recyclable plastics.
    WBFO Brief Thursday February 16,2023
    Complete coverage of the sentencing of Payton Gendron to life in prison for the racist massacre at Tops Markets on May 14. Hear extended comments from those who lost loved ones at his hand. Also the latest debate over Hector LaSalle to be NYS Chief Justice of the Court of Appeals.
