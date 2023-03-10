WBFO Brief Friday March 10, 2023

If it's Friday, it's Theater Talk- today with Anthony and Peter talking about several comedies on local stages.

Hundreds assemble outside UB's Center for The Arts, as controversial commentator Michael Knowles delivers an address at UB. A change in the hours at the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library's Central building downtown, after too many fights and other incidents there. Also, a look at the wake for firefighter Jason Arno Thursday, and his funeral downtown today, with thousands of firefighters expected to line Buffalo streets.