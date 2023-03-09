Buffalo, What's Next? | Supreme Court Watching, Blizzard Aid
Attorney Kristen Elmore-Garcia talks of her recent trip to Washington for a session of the U.S Supreme Court, where justices heard arguments that could have an effect on any local lawsuits brought by family members who wish to hold social media accountable for the Tops shootings. Then James Accurso from the U.S. Small Business Administration details eligibility and application guidelines for low-interest loans available as a result of Winter Storm Elliott.