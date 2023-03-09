Buffalo, What's Next? | Supreme Court Watching, Blizzard Aid

Today a look at Black history in Buffalo and the influence Marcus Garvey had on the region in the early 1900s. Malik "Lion" Blyden, president of Buffalo's branch of Garvey's United Negro Improvement Association and African Communities League talks about the historic sites in Buffalo, how Garvey's ideas on self-reliance can resonate today, and why he feels many of those ideas have been ignored in favor of a more traditional telling of Black history.

Listen • 55:48