WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
WBFO Brief

WBFO Brief Wednesday March 8, 2023

Published March 8, 2023 at 9:29 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

Inside the city's Masten District, with Zeneta Everhart, one of the candidates running for that district's city council seat. Also , our Woman Wednesday interview, and a look at the fallout of Michael Knowle's upcoming visit to UB, after his controversial remarks about "eradicating trangenderism from public life."
And to try and find what caused the Main St. fire that took the life of Jason Arno, the ATF has conducted over 100 interviews and is creating a computerized model of the blaze.

2023
Latest Episodes
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Tuesday February 28. 2023
    The "KIA Boys challenge" continues to create a spike in stolen cars in Buffalo. Buffalo could see more federal relief funds with a new emergency declaration. And Gov. Hochul is putting her choice of a new state judge- rejected by the state senate- on hold until after the state budget is approved in April
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Monday February 27, 2023
    Hear Karen DeWitt report on how the state budget negotiations are impacted by a state surplus, and Toronto correspondent Dan Karpenchuk on possible changes at the unofficial Roxham Road border crossing in upstate NY used by many asylum seekers and immigrants. Also today, the Republican candidate for Erie County Executive is unveiled, and Gov. Hochul's favorability rating is down in the latest statewide Siena Poll.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Friday February 24, 2023
    If it's Friday, It's Theater Talk- today with Anthony and Peter talk of "Hadestown" at Shea's and "Aleph Complex" at the Alleyway. Also, hear how an ice storm plays out for people without cars, and learn of an emerging push to have a high-speed rail link between Toronto and Montreal.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Thursday February 23, 2023
    Hear from the National Weather Service with the latest on the icy conditions that hit WNY, pulling down power lines and prompting many outages. Also, more union organizing in Buffalo.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Wednesday February 22, 2023
    We debut our Faithkeepers series, looking at religious leaders in WNY and their work— today in Niagara Falls with Rev. Raymond Allen of NOAH (The Niagara Organizing Alliance for Hope) Also, the latest on a winter weather advisory and the ice that it expected to bring in the next 24 hours.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief February 21, 2023
    The Buffalo and Erie County Public Library is adding CPR training kits to the items you could check out. Three were killed in a crash on Millersport Highway and the Buffalo News is shutting it's Buffalo printing plant on Scott Street. Also, a lengthy list of people wrongfully convicted in Canada has been released.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Friday February 17, 2023
    If it's Friday, it's Theater Talk, today with Anthony and Peter visiting Nancy Opel from "Into The Woods" at Shea's. Also, the end of Toronto Mayor John Torrey's term, and the latest on a push to expand the state's "bottle bill", on drink bottles and other recyclable plastics.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Thursday February 16,2023
    Complete coverage of the sentencing of Payton Gendron to life in prison for the racist massacre at Tops Markets on May 14. Hear extended comments from those who lost loved ones at his hand. Also the latest debate over Hector LaSalle to be NYS Chief Justice of the Court of Appeals.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief February 15, 2023
    A look at the sentencing of Payton Gendron for the racist attack on the Jefferson Ave. Tops Market on May 14- including the words of family members expected to hear his apology. Also an update on the other court cases that come after Judge Susan Eagan sends Gendron to jail for life without parole. Also, a look at labor organizing at Tesla Inc.'s Buffalo plant., lobbying for community health care centers funding in Albany, and a woman Wednesday chat with Naila Ansari.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Tuesday February, 14 2023
    Albany correspondent Karen DeWitt says Democrats are still splitting with Gov. Kathy Hochul, over her Chief Judge nomination, as it hangs in limbo.Also an update on a fatal shooting over the weekend at Club Marcella, with an investigation from the State Liquor Authority
