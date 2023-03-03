Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers' Picks: African Healing Rituals and Religion
Once again today, instead of our usual selection of highlights from a variety of previous interviews, we are bringing you excerpts of a single episode from an outstanding guest: Rev. Kwame Pitts. Pitts runs the Community of Good Neighbors mobile food truck in Buffalo, and works with the Oasis Community of spiritual people who aren't necessarily religious. She's outspoken on racial equity and is a scholar and practitioner of various rituals.