A look at the sentencing of Payton Gendron for the racist attack on the Jefferson Ave. Tops Market on May 14- including the words of family members expected to hear his apology. Also an update on the other court cases that come after Judge Susan Eagan sends Gendron to jail for life without parole. Also, a look at labor organizing at Tesla Inc.'s Buffalo plant., lobbying for community health care centers funding in Albany, and a woman Wednesday chat with Naila Ansari.

