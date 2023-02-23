© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
Buffalo, What’s Next?

Buffalo, What's Next? | Marcus Garvey's Legacy in Buffalo

Published February 23, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

Today a look at Black history in Buffalo and the influence Marcus Garvey had on the region in the early 1900s. Malik "Lion" Blyden, president of Buffalo's branch of Garvey's United Negro Improvement Association and African Communities League talks about the historic sites in Buffalo, how Garvey's ideas on self-reliance can resonate today, and why he feels many of those ideas have been ignored in favor of a more traditional telling of Black history.

2023
Latest Episodes
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo What's Next? | Payton Gendron Sentenced
    Hear a complete recap of Wednesday's court proceedings, including family members talking of those Gendron killed in the Tops Massacre on May 14. Also legal analysis, and blunt commentary from Judge Susan Eagan as she sent him to jail for life without parole.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Promoting Peace and Justice
    Deidra EmEl is the Executive Director of the WNY Peace Center. She joins Jay Moran for a preview of their Women's March 2023, their Embracing Buffalo: Frank Conversations series in May, and a range of other initiatives promoting social justice and equity.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Black Women and Body Image, The Plate of Love
    Fresh off her recent Black History Month speech at Buffalo State University, author Jessica Wilson talks with Jay Moran. She is a clinical dietitian and consultant, whose experiences navigating the dietetic fields as a Black, queer dietitian have led her to write "It's Always Been Ours: Rewriting the Story of Black Women's Bodies." Then a visit with Penny Beckham, the volunteer director of The Plate of Love Soup Kitchen on Glenwood Ave. to chat about the scope of community needs in Buffalo.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers' Picks: Conversations On Opioid Addiction
    Instead of a typical Producers' Picks program that includes highlights of previous interviews, today our producers have picked three intense interviews on opioid addiction and treatment. Jay Moran talks with Nick Gazzoli, Senior Program Director at Horizon Village, "Karl" a 27-year old in the residential treatment program at Horizon Village, and Horizon Health's Parent and Family Support Coordinator Colleen Babcock. Today's program is in conjunction with a statewide public media overdose epidemic initiative. The effort also includes the premier of “Love in the Time of Fentanyl” on WNED PBS’s INDEPENDENT LENS Monday, February 13, at 10:00 p.m. A special screening of the documentary, including a NARCAN demonstration and various overdose prevention resources, will be held at our studios on February 16 starting at 5:30.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Buy Black Buffalo, Indigenous Art and Culture
    Jay Moran talks with three vendors from the Broadway Market’s Buy Black Buffalo initiative. Hear from Alisa Officer of Unapologetic Coffee, Lynette Elliott of E-Scent-ials Body Care and Shawn Thurmond from Glamorous Embellishments. Then hear a conversation with Jodi Lynn Maracle, an artist in Buffalo working to bring a greater awareness of Indigenous culture, legacies and lived experiences to the public space.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Buffalo's Civil Rights History, Support for Fatherhood
    SUNY Buffalo State University Professor Steve Peraza talks about his work documenting Buffalo's civil rights history, contrasting it to the more traditional narrative that is put forth about racism in the South. Then Sherman Webb-Middlebrooks and Antoine Johnson explore the fatherhood initiative at the Buffalo Prenatal Perinatal Network talking about ways to help support fathers and families in Buffalo.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | LeRoi Johnson: Living in Color
    Today as part of Black History Month, we tell the story of LeRoi Johnson. He shares his journey from the Perry Projects in Buffalo to being a student activist at Canisius College in the late 60s, and his role as manager for his brother Rick James, the MaryJane Girls and other acts in the 80s. A prominent attorney, he is an internationally known artist with the exhibition "LeRoi: Living in Color" underway at the Burchfield-Penney Art Center. With earlier shows in Europe, Asia, Africa, and Canada, his work is global, and incorporates African, Caribbean, and South American cultural influences depicting dreams, visions, and African ancestry.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Black History, Financial Literacy
    Hear a Black History Month talk with Dr. LaGarrett King, director of the University at Buffalo's Center for K-12 Black History and Racial Literacy Education. Also Northwest Bank's Jonathan Graves and Rick Hamister on some new home ownership and financial literacy programs on Buffalo's East Side.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Bufffalo, What's Next ? | Producers' Picks
    In our weekly “Producers’ Picks” episode we bring you highlights of recent interviews with: —Rev. Kinzer Pointer on training UB Med students on poverty and empathy--Charley Fisher III, BUILD Inc. --UB family sociologist Ashley Barr on how racism effects families and romantic partners--Greg Brown, longtime East side resident and the sports columnist for the Challenger Newspaper
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Darius Pridgen reflects on 12 years with the city council
    Just after he announces he is leaving his Ellicott district seat on the Buffalo City Council, president Darius Pridgen of True Bethel Baptist Church joins us for the entire hour to talk about his future, what the city needs to progress, and a overview of the changes in education, segregation and related issues over his 12 year tenure.
