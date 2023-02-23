Buffalo, What's Next? | Marcus Garvey's Legacy in Buffalo

Today as part of Black History Month, we tell the story of LeRoi Johnson. He shares his journey from the Perry Projects in Buffalo to being a student activist at Canisius College in the late 60s, and his role as manager for his brother Rick James, the MaryJane Girls and other acts in the 80s. A prominent attorney, he is an internationally known artist with the exhibition "LeRoi: Living in Color" underway at the Burchfield-Penney Art Center. With earlier shows in Europe, Asia, Africa, and Canada, his work is global, and incorporates African, Caribbean, and South American cultural influences depicting dreams, visions, and African ancestry.

Listen • 55:40