Buffalo, What's Next? | Black Women and Body Image, The Plate of Love
Fresh off her recent Black History Month speech at Buffalo State University, author Jessica Wilson talks with Jay Moran. She is a clinical dietitian and consultant, whose experiences navigating the dietetic fields as a Black, queer dietitian have led her to write "It's Always Been Ours: Rewriting the Story of Black Women's Bodies." Then a visit with Penny Beckham, the volunteer director of The Plate of Love Soup Kitchen on Glenwood Ave. to chat about the scope of community needs in Buffalo.