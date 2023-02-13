© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Buffalo, What’s Next?

Buffalo, What's Next? | Black Women and Body Image, The Plate of Love

Published February 13, 2023 at 3:47 PM EST
Fresh off her recent Black History Month speech at Buffalo State University, author Jessica Wilson talks with Jay Moran. She is a clinical dietitian and consultant, whose experiences navigating the dietetic fields as a Black, queer dietitian have led her to write "It's Always Been Ours: Rewriting the Story of Black Women's Bodies." Then a visit with Penny Beckham, the volunteer director of The Plate of Love Soup Kitchen on Glenwood Ave. to chat about the scope of community needs in Buffalo.

  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Bufffalo, What's Next ? | Producers' Picks
    In our weekly “Producers’ Picks” episode we bring you highlights of recent interviews with: —Rev. Kinzer Pointer on training UB Med students on poverty and empathy--Charley Fisher III, BUILD Inc. --UB family sociologist Ashley Barr on how racism effects families and romantic partners--Greg Brown, longtime East side resident and the sports columnist for the Challenger Newspaper
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Darius Pridgen reflects on 12 years with the city council
    Just after he announces he is leaving his Ellicott district seat on the Buffalo City Council, president Darius Pridgen of True Bethel Baptist Church joins us for the entire hour to talk about his future, what the city needs to progress, and a overview of the changes in education, segregation and related issues over his 12 year tenure.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Tarabu Kirkland's '100 years From Mississippi,' LeRoi Johnson's art and 5/14 memorial plans
    We start off Black History Month with documentary filmmaker Tarabu Betserai Kirkland and the story of his mother's eyewitness account of civil rights struggles in the south before moving to Buffalo. He's the director of "100 Years From Mississippi" and also tells his own story of fighting for civil rights at Canisius College with Buffalo-based artist LeRoi Johnson. Then NAACP President Mark Blue joins us to discuss plans for a 5/14 Memorial in Buffalo.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Analyzing Blizzard Deaths in the Black Community
    For over 40 years, Dr. Henry Louis Taylor at the University of Buffalo's Center for Urban Studies has looked at the challenges that face Buffalo's communities of color. In today's interview with Jay Moran, he turns to the disparities laid bare during the Christmas blizzard.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Memphis Police Release Video of Tyre Nichols Death
    Today we discuss the release of video in Memphis showing police beating Tyre Nichols. Prof. John Torrey from SUNY Buffalo State is a member of the city of Buffalo's Police reform commission. Then Attorney Miles Gresham, a policy fellow with the Partnership for Public Good, and a longtime advocate for more police accountability weighs in.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers’ Picks
    In our weekly “Producers’ Picks” episode we bring you a collection of recent interviews around 1 topic: the disproportionate blizzard-related deaths, and discussion about the way poor people and people of color could have been helped more during Winter Storm Elliott. Guests include: Jessica Bauer-Walker, Executive Director of the Community Health Worker Network of Buffalo, Karina Tefft of The National Center for Law and Economic Justice and Jalonda Hill from the Fair Fines and Fees Coalition and Colored Girls Bike Too. Also, Buffalo Poet Laureate Jillian Hanesworth.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Looting During the Blizzard, Racism and Realtors
    Former Buffalo Police officer Cariol Horne gained fame when she was removed from the force after trying to stop another officer from using a chokehold on a handcuffed suspect. But more recently, she was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, obstruction of justice, and harassment, as police responded to reports of looting during the Winter Storm Elliot. Now she's speaking out about how people were treated during the blizzard. Then Rosalind Burgin, President of the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors, talks about the discrimination they have seen at open houses, and a new video series to combat it.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | The Buffalo Syllabus, Art About Identity
    Today we take you to an interesting session convened by the University at Buffalo's Center for K thru 12 Black History and Racial Literacy Education. Every few weeks they convene "Black History Nerds Saturday School" to give teachers a range of ideas and resources on how to teach Black history. This past week's session focused on a collective effort to create "The Buffalo Syllabus"- an archive of resources about Buffalo's racism before and after the mass shooting on May 14th. Then hear from artist Julia Bottoms, a Buffalo-based muralist and artist who helped create Buffalo's Freedom Wall, and has a variety of other paintings that look at race, identity, and representation of people of color.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | A Stadium, a Storm, and Sara Sadri
    Today we explore the latest on a community benefits agreement approved by the state agency that will be the Buffalo Bills landlord in their new facility. It includes funds for food insecurity, mental health, anti-gun violence and job training. Then hear from Al and Vivian Robinson from Spirit of Truth Urban Ministry on how their sanctuary on Gold St. became refuge for over 100 people during the recent blizzard - and hear what they have to say about storm management, community needs and more. And listen to a conversation with Sara Sadri, a native of Tehran, Iran who came to the United States when she was 17 to go to college and is an activist fighting locally for Women's rights in Iran.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo What's Next | Business progress and family struggles
    Charley Fisher from BUILD has an optimistic take on the possibility for business development on Buffalo's East side, and points to a surge in the Broadway-Fillmore area as proof of what might occur elsewhere. Then, University at Buffalo family sociologist Ashley Barr, Assoc. Professor of Sociology at SUNY Buffalo, reveals some of her recent research on how racial discrimination has an effect that spreads among family members and romantic partners, beyond the person facing any individual racist act.
