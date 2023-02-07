© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Buffalo, What’s Next?

Buffalo, What's Next? | LeRoi Johnson: Living in Color

Published February 7, 2023 at 2:26 PM EST
Today as part of Black History Month, we tell the story of LeRoi Johnson. He shares his journey from the Perry Projects in Buffalo to being a student activist at Canisius College in the late 60s, and his role as manager for his brother Rick James, the MaryJane Girls and other acts in the 80s. A prominent attorney, he is an internationally known artist with the exhibition "LeRoi: Living in Color" underway at the Burchfield-Penney Art Center. With earlier shows in Europe, Asia, Africa, and Canada, his work is global, and incorporates African, Caribbean, and South American cultural influences depicting dreams, visions, and African ancestry.

Latest Episodes
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Memphis Police Release Video of Tyre Nichols Death
    Today we discuss the release of video in Memphis showing police beating Tyre Nichols. Prof. John Torrey from SUNY Buffalo State is a member of the city of Buffalo's Police reform commission. Then Attorney Miles Gresham, a policy fellow with the Partnership for Public Good, and a longtime advocate for more police accountability weighs in.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers’ Picks
    In our weekly “Producers’ Picks” episode we bring you a collection of recent interviews around 1 topic: the disproportionate blizzard-related deaths, and discussion about the way poor people and people of color could have been helped more during Winter Storm Elliott. Guests include: Jessica Bauer-Walker, Executive Director of the Community Health Worker Network of Buffalo, Karina Tefft of The National Center for Law and Economic Justice and Jalonda Hill from the Fair Fines and Fees Coalition and Colored Girls Bike Too. Also, Buffalo Poet Laureate Jillian Hanesworth.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Looting During the Blizzard, Racism and Realtors
    Former Buffalo Police officer Cariol Horne gained fame when she was removed from the force after trying to stop another officer from using a chokehold on a handcuffed suspect. But more recently, she was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, obstruction of justice, and harassment, as police responded to reports of looting during the Winter Storm Elliot. Now she's speaking out about how people were treated during the blizzard. Then Rosalind Burgin, President of the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors, talks about the discrimination they have seen at open houses, and a new video series to combat it.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | The Buffalo Syllabus, Art About Identity
    Today we take you to an interesting session convened by the University at Buffalo's Center for K thru 12 Black History and Racial Literacy Education. Every few weeks they convene "Black History Nerds Saturday School" to give teachers a range of ideas and resources on how to teach Black history. This past week's session focused on a collective effort to create "The Buffalo Syllabus"- an archive of resources about Buffalo's racism before and after the mass shooting on May 14th. Then hear from artist Julia Bottoms, a Buffalo-based muralist and artist who helped create Buffalo's Freedom Wall, and has a variety of other paintings that look at race, identity, and representation of people of color.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | A Stadium, a Storm, and Sara Sadri
    Today we explore the latest on a community benefits agreement approved by the state agency that will be the Buffalo Bills landlord in their new facility. It includes funds for food insecurity, mental health, anti-gun violence and job training. Then hear from Al and Vivian Robinson from Spirit of Truth Urban Ministry on how their sanctuary on Gold St. became refuge for over 100 people during the recent blizzard - and hear what they have to say about storm management, community needs and more. And listen to a conversation with Sara Sadri, a native of Tehran, Iran who came to the United States when she was 17 to go to college and is an activist fighting locally for Women's rights in Iran.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo What's Next | Business progress and family struggles
    Charley Fisher from BUILD has an optimistic take on the possibility for business development on Buffalo's East side, and points to a surge in the Broadway-Fillmore area as proof of what might occur elsewhere. Then, University at Buffalo family sociologist Ashley Barr, Assoc. Professor of Sociology at SUNY Buffalo, reveals some of her recent research on how racial discrimination has an effect that spreads among family members and romantic partners, beyond the person facing any individual racist act.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers’ Picks
    In our weekly “Producers’ Picks” episode we bring you highlights of recent important interviews with: Dr. Lori Quigley, interim president Medaille University, on the Native American residential schools in WNY that stripped hundreds of their families and culture, Activist Alex Burgos on his work and combating the triple threat of racism, homophobia and transphobia, Mike Lee, COO and Liza, a client at Evergreen Health Services on the various community health centers’ effort to save state funding, Bishop Michael Badger of the Bethesda World Harvest International Church and the Urban Think Tank on East side disinvestment.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Community Care During a Blizzard, and Challenging an Incumbent for Buffalo City Council
    Jessica Bauer Walker from the Community Health Worker Network of Buffalo looks at what the community can do -- and what government should do to help people of color and the poor during crises like a blizzard, the COVID-19 pandemic or even the Tops shooting. Then Jay Moran begins an occasional series with candidates who are challenging incumbents on the Buffalo City Council this coming year. Up first: Eve Shippens in the North district.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | East Side Challenges, Disabilities And Damar Hamlin
    Jay Moran talks with Greg Brown, a longtime East side resident and the sports columnist for the Challenger Newspaper. Then Emyle Watkins talks with Garrett Bush, a sports talk show host in Cleveland who went viral for a video discussing disability benefits in the NFL. He discusses some of the issues and myths about SSDI before taking a look at the financial and physical risks that NFL players without multi-million dollar contracts, such as Damar Hamlin take when they step on the football field.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Healing Rituals on the National Day of Racial Healing
    On the National Day of Racial Healing, we delve into healing rituals in African and African-American culture, with Rev. Kwame Pitts, a scholar and practitioner of various rituals, and the pastor at the Community of Good Neighbors - a mobile food pantry in Buffalo. Pitts is an outspoken activist on racial equity, and also runs the Oasis Community, a growing group of spiritual yet not religious people in greater Buffalo.
