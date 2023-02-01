© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

WBFO Brief

WBFO Brief Wednesday February 1, 2023

Published February 1, 2023 at 10:02 AM EST
A Black History Month profile of Sheila Brown, in another "Women Wednesday" segment from Angelea Preston. Albany correspondent Karen DeWitt has a preview of Governor Hochul's budget announcement today. Transit workers in Canada are calling for fresh anti-violence measures on the subway after several high-profile incidents recently. And Democrat Nate McMurray tells the Buffalo News he is running in a primary for County Executive, against incumbent Mark Poloncarz .

  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Tuesday January 24, 2023
    A new Siena college poll has good news for Gov. Kathy Hochul- even though her favorability rating is still below 50 percent. . Also a massive fire in Springville, and a look at the Community Benefit Agreement that has been approved by the group that will be the Buffalo Bills landlord at the new facility.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Monday January 23, 2023
    Analysis of the Buffalo Bills loss that ends their season and any playoff hopes this year. Also, a glimpse inside the community benefits agreement being negotiated for a new stadium. Also a look at the loss of land in Ontario's Green Belt is triggering some questions from some lawmakers.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Friday January 20, 2023
    Equipment failures may have hampered the Buffalo FIre Department's ability to fight fires in an already difficult blizzard. Also, a Bills weekend game preview, and stories from the barber to the Bills- including Damar Hamlin. And if it's Friday, it's Theater Talk.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Thursday January 19, 2023
    The state senate's judiciary committee has rejected Gov. Hochul's chief judge nominee . Erie County Republican elections commissioner Ralph Mohr is suing to reject the county legislature's proposed districts.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    Wednesday January 17, 2023
    Buffalo city council hearings into the Christmas blizzard reveal that the city's fire commissioner was out of town during the blizzard. Gov. Kathy Hochul is defending her choice for NYS Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals. And a planning group is recommending the state un-hook the Scajaquada Expressway from the I-190, Route 33, and Route 198— and make it into a two- lane parkway.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Tuesday January 17, 2023
    The Buffalo City Council is taking up a review of procedures during the blizzard . Gov. Kathy Hochul is pushing back against opponents to her choice for the state's top judge vacancy. And Lake Placid is gearing up to host the World University Games.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Thursday January 12, 2023
    The Town of Aurora has struggled with a zoning issue that restricts drag performances, and it turns out that the cut-and-paste zoning rules that existed there have set several other towns on a collision course with the first amendment. Also, a look at how Gov. Kathy Hochul might pay for the initiatives in her State of the State address. Also, Bills Safety Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital, the latest on a bomb threat that brought evacuation to a Buffalo school bus, and the press for more cross border cooperation between US and Canada.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Wednesday, January 11, 2023
    Gov. Kathy Hochul's State of the State message included a new minimum wage proposal a new housing inititiative, and talk of reforming bail reform measures. Also, a look at Canadian airline delays that persist since the holidays. And we have the latest on Bills safety Damar Hamlin and a new name for for SUNY Buffalo State .
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Tuesday January 10, 2023
    Hear about WNY support- and concern- for Iranians facing human rights struggles. Also some pushback against Gov. Kathy Hochul's chief justice nominee. And safety Damar Hamlin has returned to Buffalo for more treatment, after his cardiac arrest in Cincinnati on field during a Buffalo Bills game.
  • WBFO_NewsBrief_logo_1400x1400.jpg
    WBFO Brief Monday January 9, 2023
    A victory for the Buffalo Bills sends them into the playoffs next week against Miami- with Coach McDermott saying that certainly DeMar Hamlin's resence was a factor. Also hear more from a reporter who was there. And a preview of Gov. Kathy Hochul's State of the State speech coming on Tuesday,
