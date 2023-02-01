WBFO Brief Wednesday February 1, 2023

The Town of Aurora has struggled with a zoning issue that restricts drag performances, and it turns out that the cut-and-paste zoning rules that existed there have set several other towns on a collision course with the first amendment. Also, a look at how Gov. Kathy Hochul might pay for the initiatives in her State of the State address. Also, Bills Safety Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital, the latest on a bomb threat that brought evacuation to a Buffalo school bus, and the press for more cross border cooperation between US and Canada.

