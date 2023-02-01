WBFO Brief Wednesday February 1, 2023
A Black History Month profile of Sheila Brown, in another "Women Wednesday" segment from Angelea Preston. Albany correspondent Karen DeWitt has a preview of Governor Hochul's budget announcement today. Transit workers in Canada are calling for fresh anti-violence measures on the subway after several high-profile incidents recently. And Democrat Nate McMurray tells the Buffalo News he is running in a primary for County Executive, against incumbent Mark Poloncarz .