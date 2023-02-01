Buffalo, What's Next? | Tarabu Kirkland's "100 years From Mississippi," LeRoi Johnson's Art And 5/14 Memorial Plans
We start off Black History Month with documentary filmmaker Tarabu Betserai Kirkland and the story of his mother's eyewitness account of civil rights struggles in the south before moving to Buffalo. He's the director of "100 Years From Mississippi" and also tells his own story of fighting for civil rights at Canisius College with Buffalo-based artist LeRoi Johnson. Then NAACP President Mark Blue joins us to discuss plans for a 5/14 Memorial in Buffalo.