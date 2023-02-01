© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
Buffalo, What’s Next?

Buffalo, What's Next? | Tarabu Kirkland's "100 years From Mississippi," LeRoi Johnson's Art And 5/14 Memorial Plans

Published February 1, 2023 at 3:13 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

We start off Black History Month with documentary filmmaker Tarabu Betserai Kirkland and the story of his mother's eyewitness account of civil rights struggles in the south before moving to Buffalo. He's the director of "100 Years From Mississippi" and also tells his own story of fighting for civil rights at Canisius College with Buffalo-based artist LeRoi Johnson. Then NAACP President Mark Blue joins us to discuss plans for a 5/14 Memorial in Buffalo.

Latest Episodes
    Buffalo, What's Next? | A Stadium, a Storm, and Sara Sadri
    Today we explore the latest on a community benefits agreement approved by the state agency that will be the Buffalo Bills landlord in their new facility. It includes funds for food insecurity, mental health, anti-gun violence and job training. Then hear from Al and Vivian Robinson from Spirit of Truth Urban Ministry on how their sanctuary on Gold St. became refuge for over 100 people during the recent blizzard - and hear what they have to say about storm management, community needs and more. And listen to a conversation with Sara Sadri, a native of Tehran, Iran who came to the United States when she was 17 to go to college and is an activist fighting locally for Women's rights in Iran.
    Buffalo What's Next | Business progress and family struggles
    Charley Fisher from BUILD has an optimistic take on the possibility for business development on Buffalo's East side, and points to a surge in the Broadway-Fillmore area as proof of what might occur elsewhere. Then, University at Buffalo family sociologist Ashley Barr, Assoc. Professor of Sociology at SUNY Buffalo, reveals some of her recent research on how racial discrimination has an effect that spreads among family members and romantic partners, beyond the person facing any individual racist act.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers’ Picks
    In our weekly “Producers’ Picks” episode we bring you highlights of recent important interviews with: Dr. Lori Quigley, interim president Medaille University, on the Native American residential schools in WNY that stripped hundreds of their families and culture, Activist Alex Burgos on his work and combating the triple threat of racism, homophobia and transphobia, Mike Lee, COO and Liza, a client at Evergreen Health Services on the various community health centers’ effort to save state funding, Bishop Michael Badger of the Bethesda World Harvest International Church and the Urban Think Tank on East side disinvestment.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Community Care During a Blizzard, and Challenging an Incumbent for Buffalo City Council
    Jessica Bauer Walker from the Community Health Worker Network of Buffalo looks at what the community can do -- and what government should do to help people of color and the poor during crises like a blizzard, the COVID-19 pandemic or even the Tops shooting. Then Jay Moran begins an occasional series with candidates who are challenging incumbents on the Buffalo City Council this coming year. Up first: Eve Shippens in the North district.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | East Side Challenges, Disabilities And Damar Hamlin
    Jay Moran talks with Greg Brown, a longtime East side resident and the sports columnist for the Challenger Newspaper. Then Emyle Watkins talks with Garrett Bush, a sports talk show host in Cleveland who went viral for a video discussing disability benefits in the NFL. He discusses some of the issues and myths about SSDI before taking a look at the financial and physical risks that NFL players without multi-million dollar contracts, such as Damar Hamlin take when they step on the football field.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Healing Rituals on the National Day of Racial Healing
    On the National Day of Racial Healing, we delve into healing rituals in African and African-American culture, with Rev. Kwame Pitts, a scholar and practitioner of various rituals, and the pastor at the Community of Good Neighbors - a mobile food pantry in Buffalo. Pitts is an outspoken activist on racial equity, and also runs the Oasis Community, a growing group of spiritual yet not religious people in greater Buffalo.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
    On the federal Martin Luther King Jr. Day, hear highlights of this year's 43rd Annual Community Celebration honoring Dr. King, Including remarks from emcee Clifford Bell, Erie County legislature chair April Baskin, storytelling from Sharon Holly and Karima Amin , a series of monologues from students at the Buffalo Academy for the Visual and Performing Arts and a poem from Buffalo Poet Laureate Jillian Hanesworth. Also, Jay Moran has more on Dr. King's time in Buffalo with author, historian, and columnist Eva Doyle
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers’ Picks
    In our weekly “Producers’ Picks” episode we bring you highlights of recent important interviews with: Jerome Wright, NYS HALT Solitary campaign on a NYS study that shows disproportionately harsh discipline of people of color in prisons, Rev. Denise Walden Glenn and Tyrell Ford from VOICE Buffalo on criminal justice and re-entry issues, Teresa Watson and Sarah Frasier from PUSH Buffalo on housing issues in Buffalo and the push for a tenant's Bill of Rights, and Tim Tielman, from The Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture looks at the rise and fall of Jefferson Avenue as a business district.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Anti-Violence Education, Strong African American Families Classes
    Jay Moran visits the Community Missions in Niagara Falls to talk with Eric Boerdner about their SNUG anti-violence program. Then Dave Debo chats with Dawn Askew from Every Person Influences Children (EPIC) to learn about their Strong African American Families classes.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Blizzard deaths highlight racial divide
    Of the 43 people who died in Erie County during Winter Storm Elliott, at least 20 victims were Black, 18 were white and one was Hispanic. Today we hear from two strong East Side voices asking why almost half were people of color, in a county that is only 13 percent Black. First up, Dave Debo talks with Buffalo Poet Laureate Jillian Hanesworth. Then Thomas O’Neil White continues the conversation with Fair Fines and Fees Coalition members Karina Tefft, an attorney with The National Center for Law and Economic Justice and Jalonda Hill from Colored Girls Bike Too.
