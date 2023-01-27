Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers’ Picks
In our weekly “Producers’ Picks” episode we bring you a collection of recent interviews around 1 topic: the disproportionate blizzard-related deaths, and discussion about the way poor people and people of color could have been helped more during Winter Storm Elliott. Guests include: Jessica Bauer-Walker, Executive Director of the Community Health Worker Network of Buffalo, Karina Tefft of The National Center for Law and Economic Justice and Jalonda Hill from the Fair Fines and Fees Coalition and Colored Girls Bike Too. Also, Buffalo Poet Laureate Jillian Hanesworth.