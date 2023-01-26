© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
Buffalo, What’s Next?

Buffalo, What's Next? | Looting During the Blizzard, Racism and Realtors

Published January 26, 2023 at 4:42 PM EST
Former Buffalo Police officer Cariol Horne gained fame when she was removed from the force after trying to stop another officer from using a chokehold on a handcuffed suspect. But more recently, she was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, obstruction of justice, and harassment, as police responded to reports of looting during the Winter Storm Elliot. Now she's speaking out about how people were treated during the blizzard. Then Rosalind Burgin, President of the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors, talks about the discrimination they have seen at open houses, and a new video series to combat it.

Latest Episodes
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | East Side Challenges, Disabilities And Damar Hamlin
    Jay Moran talks with Greg Brown, a longtime East side resident and the sports columnist for the Challenger Newspaper. Then Emyle Watkins talks with Garrett Bush, a sports talk show host in Cleveland who went viral for a video discussing disability benefits in the NFL. He discusses some of the issues and myths about SSDI before taking a look at the financial and physical risks that NFL players without multi-million dollar contracts, such as Damar Hamlin take when they step on the football field.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Healing Rituals on the National Day of Racial Healing
    On the National Day of Racial Healing, we delve into healing rituals in African and African-American culture, with Rev. Kwame Pitts, a scholar and practitioner of various rituals, and the pastor at the Community of Good Neighbors - a mobile food pantry in Buffalo. Pitts is an outspoken activist on racial equity, and also runs the Oasis Community, a growing group of spiritual yet not religious people in greater Buffalo.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
    On the federal Martin Luther King Jr. Day, hear highlights of this year's 43rd Annual Community Celebration honoring Dr. King, Including remarks from emcee Clifford Bell, Erie County legislature chair April Baskin, storytelling from Sharon Holly and Karima Amin , a series of monologues from students at the Buffalo Academy for the Visual and Performing Arts and a poem from Buffalo Poet Laureate Jillian Hanesworth. Also, Jay Moran has more on Dr. King's time in Buffalo with author, historian, and columnist Eva Doyle
  Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers' Picks
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers’ Picks
    In our weekly “Producers’ Picks” episode we bring you highlights of recent important interviews with: Jerome Wright, NYS HALT Solitary campaign on a NYS study that shows disproportionately harsh discipline of people of color in prisons, Rev. Denise Walden Glenn and Tyrell Ford from VOICE Buffalo on criminal justice and re-entry issues, Teresa Watson and Sarah Frasier from PUSH Buffalo on housing issues in Buffalo and the push for a tenant's Bill of Rights, and Tim Tielman, from The Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture looks at the rise and fall of Jefferson Avenue as a business district.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Anti-Violence Education, Strong African American Families Classes
    Jay Moran visits the Community Missions in Niagara Falls to talk with Eric Boerdner about their SNUG anti-violence program. Then Dave Debo chats with Dawn Askew from Every Person Influences Children (EPIC) to learn about their Strong African American Families classes.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Blizzard deaths highlight racial divide
    Of the 43 people who died in Erie County during Winter Storm Elliott, at least 20 victims were Black, 18 were White and one was Hispanic. Today we hear from two strong East Side voices asking why almost half were people of color, in a county that is only 13 percent Black. First up, Dave Debo talks with Buffalo Poet Laureate Jillian Hanesworth. Then Thomas O’Neil White continues the conversation with attorney Karina Tefft of The National Center for Law and Economic Justice and Jalonda Hill from the Fair Fines and Fees Coalition and Colored Girls Bike Too.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Health disparities, diverse books
    With all the data on health outcomes that an insurance company like Independent Health has, and all the community contacts that a pastor like Rev. George Nicholas has, it only makes sense that the two would team up on health disparities. Hear Nicholas, with Independent Health Pres. & CEO Dr. Michael Cropp MD. Then St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute student Dion Anderson, joins Project Flight’s Geraldine Bard and Buffalo and Erie County Public Library Director John Spears to discuss how they assembled a diversity book collection for kids that is at the Merriweather and Central libraries.
  Buffalo, What's Next? | Producer's Picks
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Producer's Picks
    Today's Buffalo What's Next episode, is a special Producers' Picks program with the storytellers behind #Lake of Betrayal, a PBS documentary that aired Jan. 6 on WNED PBSIt tells a story of the Seneca Nation and the sacrifice that was thrust upon them when the US government flooded their land, created the Kinzua Dam, and forced their removal in breach of the United States’ oldest treaty. Hear from Director Paul Lamont, Writer & Producer Scott Sackett, and Associate Producer Caleb Abrams with WBFO's Brigid Jaipaul-Valenza.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? will be taking a short break for the holidays.
    Thank you for listening to Buffalo, What's Next? on WBFO. Buffalo, What's Next? will be taking a short break for the holidays and will return in January, with new content for the New Year. As we take this break for the holidays, please continue to tune in to WBFO Monday through Friday at 10am and 9pm for encore presentations of some of our favorite episodes of Buffalo, What's Next?
  Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers' Picks
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers’ Picks
    In our weekly “Producers’ Picks” episode we bring you highlights of recent important interviews with: Ed Koban, Music Director of the Native American Music Awards and Mental Health Counselor, Hamadi Ali and Dao Kamara from the Providence Farm Collective, and April Baskin, Chair, Erie County Legislature.Thank you for listening to WBFO’s Buffalo, What's Next?. The daily podcast will be taking a short break for the holidays and will return with new episodes on January 9th. While we are taking a break from producing new episodes, please continue to tune in to WBFO for encore presentations of some of our favorite episodes of Buffalo, What's Next?
