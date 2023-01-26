Buffalo, What's Next? | Looting During the Blizzard, Racism and Realtors

Former Buffalo Police officer Cariol Horne gained fame when she was removed from the force after trying to stop another officer from using a chokehold on a handcuffed suspect. But more recently, she was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, obstruction of justice, and harassment, as police responded to reports of looting during the Winter Storm Elliot. Now she's speaking out about how people were treated during the blizzard. Then Rosalind Burgin, President of the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors, talks about the discrimination they have seen at open houses, and a new video series to combat it.