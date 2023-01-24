© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
Buffalo, What’s Next?

Buffalo, What's Next? | A Stadium, a Storm, and Sara Sadri

Published January 24, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

Today we explore the latest on a community benefits agreement approved by the state agency that will be the Buffalo Bills landlord in their new facility. It includes funds for food insecurity, mental health, anti-gun violence and job training. Then hear from Al and Vivian Robinson from Spirit of Truth Urban Ministry on how their sanctuary on Gold St. became refuge for over 100 people during the recent blizzard - and hear what they have to say about storm management, community needs and more. And listen to a conversation with Sara Sadri, a native of Tehran, Iran who came to the United States when she was 17 to go to college and is an activist fighting locally for Women's rights in Iran.

2023
Latest Episodes
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
    On the federal Martin Luther King Jr. Day, hear highlights of this year's 43rd Annual Community Celebration honoring Dr. King, Including remarks from emcee Clifford Bell, Erie County legislature chair April Baskin, storytelling from Sharon Holly and Karima Amin , a series of monologues from students at the Buffalo Academy for the Visual and Performing Arts and a poem from Buffalo Poet Laureate Jillian Hanesworth. Also, Jay Moran has more on Dr. King's time in Buffalo with author, historian, and columnist Eva Doyle
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers’ Picks
    In our weekly “Producers’ Picks” episode we bring you highlights of recent important interviews with: Jerome Wright, NYS HALT Solitary campaign on a NYS study that shows disproportionately harsh discipline of people of color in prisons, Rev. Denise Walden Glenn and Tyrell Ford from VOICE Buffalo on criminal justice and re-entry issues, Teresa Watson and Sarah Frasier from PUSH Buffalo on housing issues in Buffalo and the push for a tenant's Bill of Rights, and Tim Tielman, from The Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture looks at the rise and fall of Jefferson Avenue as a business district.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Anti-Violence Education, Strong African American Families Classes
    Jay Moran visits the Community Missions in Niagara Falls to talk with Eric Boerdner about their SNUG anti-violence program. Then Dave Debo chats with Dawn Askew from Every Person Influences Children (EPIC) to learn about their Strong African American Families classes.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Blizzard deaths highlight racial divide
    Of the 43 people who died in Erie County during Winter Storm Elliott, at least 20 victims were Black, 18 were White and one was Hispanic. Today we hear from two strong East Side voices asking why almost half were people of color, in a county that is only 13 percent Black. First up, Dave Debo talks with Buffalo Poet Laureate Jillian Hanesworth. Then Thomas O’Neil White continues the conversation with attorney Karina Tefft of The National Center for Law and Economic Justice and Jalonda Hill from the Fair Fines and Fees Coalition and Colored Girls Bike Too.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Health disparities, diverse books
    With all the data on health outcomes that an insurance company like Independent Health has, and all the community contacts that a pastor like Rev. George Nicholas has, it only makes sense that the two would team up on health disparities. Hear Nicholas, with Independent Health Pres. & CEO Dr. Michael Cropp MD. Then St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute student Dion Anderson, joins Project Flight’s Geraldine Bard and Buffalo and Erie County Public Library Director John Spears to discuss how they assembled a diversity book collection for kids that is at the Merriweather and Central libraries.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Producer's Picks
    Today's Buffalo What's Next episode, is a special Producers' Picks program with the storytellers behind #Lake of Betrayal, a PBS documentary that aired Jan. 6 on WNED PBSIt tells a story of the Seneca Nation and the sacrifice that was thrust upon them when the US government flooded their land, created the Kinzua Dam, and forced their removal in breach of the United States’ oldest treaty. Hear from Director Paul Lamont, Writer & Producer Scott Sackett, and Associate Producer Caleb Abrams with WBFO's Brigid Jaipaul-Valenza.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? will be taking a short break for the holidays.
    Thank you for listening to Buffalo, What's Next? on WBFO. Buffalo, What's Next? will be taking a short break for the holidays and will return in January, with new content for the New Year. As we take this break for the holidays, please continue to tune in to WBFO Monday through Friday at 10am and 9pm for encore presentations of some of our favorite episodes of Buffalo, What's Next?
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers’ Picks
    In our weekly “Producers’ Picks” episode we bring you highlights of recent important interviews with: Ed Koban, Music Director of the Native American Music Awards and Mental Health Counselor, Hamadi Ali and Dao Kamara from the Providence Farm Collective, and April Baskin, Chair, Erie County Legislature.Thank you for listening to WBFO’s Buffalo, What's Next?. The daily podcast will be taking a short break for the holidays and will return with new episodes on January 9th. While we are taking a break from producing new episodes, please continue to tune in to WBFO for encore presentations of some of our favorite episodes of Buffalo, What's Next?
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | The Unseen Jefferson Avenue, And Art And Economic Justice
    At least once each year, Pastor Kinzer Pointer from Agape Fellowship Baptist Church on Northland Avenue in Buffalo takes new UB Medical students on a tour of Jefferson Avenue, pointing out the issues that they need to have awareness of and people they should have empathy for. Then Jay Moran brings us excerpts from a recent “Making Spaces” discussion at Buffalo Arts Studio with Artist Matt Kenyon, Fruit Belt activist Dennice Barr, UB professor Henry Louis Taylor Jr. and others on art, urban planning and economic justice.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Racism In NYS Prisons, Housing Solutions In Buffalo
    After a NYS Inspector General report earlier this month found that Black and Hispanic incarcerated individuals were more likely to be disciplined than white incarcerated individuals in New York prisons, we talk with Jerome Wright, (Twitter:@JMrWright316) who spent 30 years in prison and now leads the HALT Solitary Campaign (http://nycaic.org/) and (Twitter:@NYCAIC). Then Teresa Watson, Housing Justice Organizer, with People United for Sustainable Housing/PUSH Buffalo (Twitter:@PUSHBuffalo) discusses reforms that would change the housing climate across the all of Buffalo.
