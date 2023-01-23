Buffalo What's Next | Business progress and family struggles
Charley Fisher from BUILD has an optimistic take on the possibility for business development on Buffalo's East side, and points to a surge in the Broadway-Fillmore area as proof of what might occur elsewhere. Then, University at Buffalo family sociologist Ashley Barr, Assoc. Professor of Sociology at SUNY Buffalo, reveals some of her recent research on how racial discrimination has a contagion effect that spreads among family members and romantic partners, beyond the person facing any individual racist act.