Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers’ Picks
In our weekly “Producers’ Picks” episode we bring you highlights of recent important interviews with: Dr. Lori Quigley, interim president Medaille University, on the Native American residential schools in WNY that stripped hundreds of their families and culture, Activist Alex Burgos on his work and combating the triple threat of racism, homophobia and transphobia, Mike Lee, COO and Liza, a client at Evergreen Health Services on the various community health centers’ effort to save state funding, Bishop Michael Badger of the Bethesda World Harvest International Church and the Urban Think Tank on East side disinvestment.