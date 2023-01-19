Buffalo, What's Next? | Community Care During A Blizzard, And Challenging An Incumbent For Buffalo City Council
Jessica Bauer Walker from the Community Health Worker Network of Buffalo looks at what the community can do -- and what government should do to help people of color and the poor during crises like a blizzard, the COVID-19 pandemic or even the Tops shooting. Then Jay Moran begins an occasional series with candidates who are challenging incumbents on the Buffalo City Council this coming year. Up first: Eve Shippens in the North district.