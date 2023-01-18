Buffalo, What's Next? | East Side Challenges, Disabilities And Damar Hamlin
Jay Moran talks with Greg Brown, a longtime East side resident and the sports columnist for the Challenger Newspaper. Then Emyle Watkins talks with Garrett Bush, a sports talk show host in Cleveland who went viral for a video discussing disability benefits in the NFL. He discusses some of the issues and myths about SSDI before taking a look at the financial and physical risks that NFL players without multi-million dollar contracts, such as Damar Hamlin take when they step on the football field.