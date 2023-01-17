Buffalo, What's Next? | Celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
On the federal Martin Luther King Jr. Day, hear highlights of this year's 43rd Annual Community Celebration honoring Dr. King, Including remarks from emcee Clifford Bell, Erie County legislature chair April Baskin, storytelling from Sharon Holly and Karima Amin , a series of monologues from students at the Buffalo Academy for the Visual and Performing Arts and a poem from Buffalo Poet Laureate Jillian Hanesworth. Also, Jay Moran has more on Dr. King's time in Buffalo with author, historian and columnist Eva Doyle