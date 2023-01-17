© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

The Buffalo Toronto Public Media building is closed to the public while we clean up from a burst sprinkler system that caused significant damage throughout our facility.
Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
Buffalo, What’s Next?

Buffalo, What's Next? | Celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Published January 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

On the federal Martin Luther King Jr. Day, hear highlights of this year's 43rd Annual Community Celebration honoring Dr. King, Including remarks from emcee Clifford Bell, Erie County legislature chair April Baskin, storytelling from Sharon Holly and Karima Amin , a series of monologues from students at the Buffalo Academy for the Visual and Performing Arts and a poem from Buffalo Poet Laureate Jillian Hanesworth. Also, Jay Moran has more on Dr. King's time in Buffalo with author, historian and columnist Eva Doyle

2023
Latest Episodes
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? will be taking a short break for the holidays.
    Thank you for listening to Buffalo, What's Next? on WBFO. Buffalo, What's Next? will be taking a short break for the holidays and will return in January, with new content for the New Year. As we take this break for the holidays, please continue to tune in to WBFO Monday through Friday at 10am and 9pm for encore presentations of some of our favorite episodes of Buffalo, What's Next?
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers’ Picks
    In our weekly “Producers’ Picks” episode we bring you highlights of recent important interviews with: Ed Koban, Music Director of the Native American Music Awards and Mental Health Counselor, Hamadi Ali and Dao Kamara from the Providence Farm Collective, and April Baskin, Chair, Erie County Legislature.Thank you for listening to WBFO’s Buffalo, What's Next?. The daily podcast will be taking a short break for the holidays and will return with new episodes on January 9th. While we are taking a break from producing new episodes, please continue to tune in to WBFO for encore presentations of some of our favorite episodes of Buffalo, What's Next?
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | The Unseen Jefferson Avenue, And Art And Economic Justice
    At least once each year, Pastor Kinzer Pointer from Agape Fellowship Baptist Church on Northland Avenue in Buffalo takes new UB Medical students on a tour of Jefferson Avenue, pointing out the issues that they need to have awareness of and people they should have empathy for. Then Jay Moran brings us excerpts from a recent “Making Spaces” discussion at Buffalo Arts Studio with Artist Matt Kenyon, Fruit Belt activist Dennice Barr, UB professor Henry Louis Taylor Jr. and others on art, urban planning and economic justice.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Racism In NYS Prisons, Housing Solutions In Buffalo
    After a NYS Inspector General report earlier this month found that Black and Hispanic incarcerated individuals were more likely to be disciplined than white incarcerated individuals in New York prisons, we talk with Jerome Wright, (Twitter:@JMrWright316) who spent 30 years in prison and now leads the HALT Solitary Campaign (http://nycaic.org/) and (Twitter:@NYCAIC). Then Teresa Watson, Housing Justice Organizer, with People United for Sustainable Housing/PUSH Buffalo (Twitter:@PUSHBuffalo) discusses reforms that would change the housing climate across the all of Buffalo.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Relationship Building, Collective Action And Leadership Development
    In 1996, a group of community leaders from labor, business and notably churches came together to work on community justice and equity issues, long before the Tops shooting on May 14. Today, Rev. Denise-Walden Glenn, the director of that group, VOICE Buffalo talks of their work and what the community needs. She’s joined by VOICE Buffalo Lead Community Organizer Tyrell Ford. They’ll look at advocacy work on behalf of the disabled, the fight against gun violence, their work with the incarcerated, and criminal justice reform.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Buffalo City Ballet, And Lost Jefferson Avenue
    Marvin Askew, Executive Director of the Buffalo City Ballet and school shares his personal story, and talks about their holiday performances of "The Nutcracker" in the Box Theater on Leroy Avenue. Then noted preservationist Tim Tielman, Executive Director of the Greater Buffalo Campaign for History, Architecture & Culture shares information from his recent public forum on "Wrecking Jefferson" looking at how a neighborhood of houses, family businesses, and busy sidewalks disappeared into neglect.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers’ Picks
    In our weekly “Producers’ Picks” episode we bring you highlights of recent important interviews with: Dr. Myron Glick, MD. of Jericho Road Community Health Center, Chandra Redfern, CEO of Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers, Tiffany Lewis, at Confident Girl Mentoring Program, and Jennifer Parker of Jackson Parker Communications.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Funding Safety Net Health Clinics, Activism On Buffalo’s West Side
    Mike Lee, COO of Evergreen Health (Twitter: @EvergreenHS) joins Liza, one of their clients to talk about what they feel is a major threat at the state level, (Twitter: @Leave340B) which would reduce funding for community health centers that provide help in underserved communities and populations. Then, activist Alex Burgos (Twitter: @AlexBurgosNY) talks about racism, homophobia and transphobia - and his efforts to combat them in the Hispanic community of Buffalo.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Inspiration From Theater and Film In Daily Life
    Today, Victoria Perez, the newly appointed interim education and arts engagement director at Shea’s Buffalo - will talk of her role there, and also the Raices Theater Company she founded to spotlight Latinx themes – including “Islena” a one woman show she performed in there this summer. Then Jay Moran visits a recent meeting of the Wakanda Alliance, an Afrofuturist group that works with youth and others in Buffalo.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Grieving Families, And East Side Transportation Plans
    Michael Badger from Bethesda World Harvest International talks about what the East side needs, and speak about his support for the Grieving Families Act pending before Governor Kathy Hochul. Then Stephanie Simeon of Heart of the City Neighborhoods and Ashley Smith from GO Bike Buffalo talks about transportation, equity and the East Side trail plan.
