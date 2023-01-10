© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Buffalo Toronto Public Media building is closed to the public while we clean up from a burst sprinkler system that caused significant damage throughout our facility. Our radio and TV station operations are not impacted, although you may hear some familiar voices at different times on Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
Buffalo, What’s Next?

Buffalo, What's Next? | Producer's Picks

Published January 10, 2023 at 12:29 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

Today's Buffalo What's Next episode, is a special Producers' Picks program with the storytellers behind #Lake of Betrayal, a PBS documentary that airs tonight (Jan. 6) at 9 on WNED PBS

It tells a story of the Seneca Nation and the sacrifice that was thrust upon them when the US government flooded their land, created the Kinzua Dam, and forced their removal in breach of the United States’ oldest treaty. Hear from Director Paul Lamont, Writer & Producer Scott Sackett, and Associate Producer Caleb Abrams with WBFO's Brigid Jaipaul-Valenza.

2023
Latest Episodes
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Buffalo City Ballet, And Lost Jefferson Avenue
    Marvin Askew, Executive Director of the Buffalo City Ballet and school shares his personal story, and talks about their holiday performances of "The Nutcracker" in the Box Theater on Leroy Avenue. Then noted preservationist Tim Tielman, Executive Director of the Greater Buffalo Campaign for History, Architecture & Culture shares information from his recent public forum on "Wrecking Jefferson" looking at how a neighborhood of houses, family businesses, and busy sidewalks disappeared into neglect.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers’ Picks
    In our weekly “Producers’ Picks” episode we bring you highlights of recent important interviews with: Dr. Myron Glick, MD. of Jericho Road Community Health Center, Chandra Redfern, CEO of Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers, Tiffany Lewis, at Confident Girl Mentoring Program, and Jennifer Parker of Jackson Parker Communications.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Funding Safety Net Health Clinics, Activism On Buffalo’s West Side
    Mike Lee, COO of Evergreen Health (Twitter: @EvergreenHS) joins Liza, one of their clients to talk about what they feel is a major threat at the state level, (Twitter: @Leave340B) which would reduce funding for community health centers that provide help in underserved communities and populations. Then, activist Alex Burgos (Twitter: @AlexBurgosNY) talks about racism, homophobia and transphobia - and his efforts to combat them in the Hispanic community of Buffalo.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Inspiration From Theater and Film In Daily Life
    Today, Victoria Perez, the newly appointed interim education and arts engagement director at Shea’s Buffalo - will talk of her role there, and also the Raices Theater Company she founded to spotlight Latinx themes – including “Islena” a one woman show she performed in there this summer. Then Jay Moran visits a recent meeting of the Wakanda Alliance, an Afrofuturist group that works with youth and others in Buffalo.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Grieving Families, And East Side Transportation Plans
    Michael Badger from Bethesda World Harvest International talks about what the East side needs, and speak about his support for the Grieving Families Act pending before Governor Kathy Hochul. Then Stephanie Simeon of Heart of the City Neighborhoods and Ashley Smith from GO Bike Buffalo talks about transportation, equity and the East Side trail plan.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Development, And Community Progress
    Erie County Legislator Howard Johnson looks at the lack of development on the East side with Angelea Preston. Then, Jay Moran is joined by Murray Holman from the Buffalo Peacekeepers and the Stop the Violence Coalition to discuss whether there has been any change or progress since the Tops shootings on 5/14.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers’ Picks
    In our weekly “Producers’ Picks” episode we bring you highlights of recent important interviews with: Reggie Keith, operator of Canna House, Tammy Simon-Baldon, advocate for STEM education, Larry Stitts, chief coffee roaster, owner/operator “The Golden Cup”, and Talia Rodriguez, Associate Director, West Side Promise Neighborhood.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | The Seneca Nation - Gaming, Language, Culture And Education
    Dr. Lori Quigley, Chairwoman, Seneca Gaming Corporation (Twitter:@The Best8Hours) is a member of the Seneca Nation, and the Wolf Clan. She talks with Jay Moran about the economic impact of gaming in WNY, but also of the efforts to preserve the Seneca language, and the troubled history of Native American residential boarding schools.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Buffalo Police Practices, And Indigenous Studies At UB
    Geoff Kelly (Twitter: @ghkelly1969) from Investigative Post (@ipostnews) continues his reporting on Buffalo police, sharing his latest on racist attitudes and use of the N word in the department. Then Jason Corwin, Ph.D. (Onödowa'ga:'), a Clinical Assistant Professor in the Department of Indigenous Studies at UB (Twitter: @UBuffalo) talks with Jay Moran about various issues including the recent launch of a full Indigenous Studies Dept, there.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Payton Gendron: Guilty
    Today, one day after the Tops shooter pleaded guilty to murder and domestic terror charges, we have the entire hour with Attorney John Elmore, who represents the families of shooting victims Andre Mackneil and Kat Massey. A former prosecutor and state trooper, Elmore has worked on civil rights issues in Buffalo for years and is the author of “Fighting for Your Life: The African American Criminal Justice Survival Guide.”
Load More