Buffalo, What's Next? | Producer's Picks

Today's Buffalo What's Next episode, is a special Producers' Picks program with the storytellers behind #Lake of Betrayal, a PBS documentary that airs tonight (Jan. 6) at 9 on WNED PBS

It tells a story of the Seneca Nation and the sacrifice that was thrust upon them when the US government flooded their land, created the Kinzua Dam, and forced their removal in breach of the United States’ oldest treaty. Hear from Director Paul Lamont, Writer & Producer Scott Sackett, and Associate Producer Caleb Abrams with WBFO's Brigid Jaipaul-Valenza.