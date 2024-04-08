8 Images
Total Solar Eclipse | April 8, 2024
Pictures of the Total Solar Eclipse and viewers of the eclipse.
Dark clouds surround the sun that is partially eclisped.
Solar eclipse watchers gather at the Richardson Olmsted Complex (Thomas O'Neil-White / WBFO News)
Eleanor and Nikki Ronan (Thomas O'Neil-White / WBFO News)
People turn their eyes skyward to view this year's partial eclipse as it moves closer to totality, Monday at Saratoga Hill Park in Amherst (Alex Simone / WBFO-NPR)
Two people stand on the sidewalk. One looks up in the sky with eclipse glasses.
