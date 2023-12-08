Theater Talk: 12 MO' ANGRY MEN'S TaNisha Fordham in conversation, Exquisite CHRISTMAS CAROL at Shaw, AIR HEART final shows this weekend

A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Shawfest's Royal George Theatre kicked off the first of several productions of Dickens' story of Ebenezer Scrooge this season and both Anthony and Peter found it "exquisite." Anthony also thoroughly enjoyed AIR HEART, a one-woman show by actor/aerialist Mara Neimanis at Buff State which runs through this Sunday. Both Anthony and Peter enjoyed a new play by Buffalo-born TaNisha Fordham called 12 MO' ANGRY MEN, a play about a jury trying to decide on the guilt of a white police officer who has shot and killed a black teenager. Each of the 12 jurors brings their own unique personality and viewpoint to the jury room. TaNisha Fordham talks with Theater Talk (See listings below.)

COVID STRIKES AGAIN:

From Anthony's blog "theatertalkbuffalo.com" we read that:

MusicalFare was obliged to cancel its final weekend of performances after multiple cast members tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. The staff have been working furiously to notify those holding tickets to the nearly sold-out show. In case you thought that Covid-19 was a thing of the past, be advised that the Centers for Disease Control reported 19,444 confirmed cases for the week of November 19 to 25. During the same period, Covid-19 related deaths accounted for 2.5% of all mortality in the United States. It's worth getting the booster, available at pharmacies everywhere.

CHRISTMAS FOR GROWNUPS: For the adults in the room Desiderio's opens THE TWELVE DATES OF CHRISTMAS starring Lisa Ludwig who follows a breakup with a different disastrous date each month for a year. And the often edgy American Repertory Theatre presents a different take on "A Christmas Carol" with their play WHEN WORLDS COLLIDE. And then there's BLUE XMAS starring local chanteuse and comedienne Charmagne Chi who(See listings below.)

The Buffalo Toronto Public Media trip to NYC from January 22 to 26, 2024 including round-trip transportation, select group meals at iconic Manhattan eateries, and five Broadway shows is now SOLD OUT. (See listings below the Shaw Festival listings including HARMONY which replaces SHUCKED.)

Anthony's reviews appear in The Buffalo News (buffalonews.com) or on his blog theatertalkbuffalo.com and Peter's reviews appear in Buffalo Rising (buffalorising.com).

LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these plays), then OPENINGS, followed by CONTINUING, then The Shaw Festival lineup for 2023 (the two remaining shows at Shawfest are up through December). Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title.

CLOSINGS THIS WEEK (last chance!):

A CHRISTMAS STORY, a comedy adapted by Philip Grecian, based on the motion picture "A Christmas Story" written by Jean Shepherd, Leigh Brown, and Bob Clark, directed by David Bondrow, starring Broadway's John Scherer as grown-up Ralphie, the narrator of the play, with Carter Riccio as young Ralphie, Kelleigh Murray and Ray Boucher as his mother and father, Vivienne Gaetanos as Randy, Connor Brown as Flick, Austin Leumer as Schwartz, Mason Williams as Scut Farkas, Clara Pitcairn as Esther Jane Alberry, Emerson Disch as Helen Weathers, and Lauren Teller as Miss Shields. Nov 24 - Dec 10, Thu - Sat 7:30, Matinees Saturdays and Sundays 2:30 (Note Saturday 11/25 matinee only after Fire Truck parade; no evening performance). Presented by the Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Avenue Lancaster, NY 14086 (716) 683-1776 lancasteropera.org

A CHRISTMAS STORY PUBLICITY BLURB: Based on his book "In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash" humorist Jean Shepherd's memoir of growing up in the midwest in the 1940s follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker in his quest to get a genuine Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas. Ralphie pleads his case before his mother, his teacher, and even Santa Claus himself at Higbee's Department Store. The consistent response: "You'll shoot your eye out!" All the elements from the beloved motion picture are here, including the family's temperamental exploding furnace; Scut Farkas, the school bully; the boys' experiment with a wet tongue on a cold lamppost; the Little Orphan Annie decoder pin; Ralphie's father winning a lamp shaped like a woman's leg in a net stocking; Ralphie's fantasy scenarios and more. A Christmas Story is destined to become a theatrical holiday perennial.

AIR HEART, a play, written & performed by aerialist/actor Mara Neimanis, presented by Revelation Theatre, Dec 8 - 9 (Fri - Sat) at 8:00, Sun at 2:00 at the Flexible Theater, in the Donald Savage Building on the Buffalo State University campus. Limited parking there in Lot R4, or Lot R2, or anywhere along Rockwell Road (parking is free and open to the public evenings and weekends).

AIR HEART INFORMATION: Amelia Earhart - (July 24, 1897; disappeared July 2, 1937, declared dead January 5, 1939) was an American aviation pioneer and writer. Earhart was the first female aviator to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, among many other "firsts" and honors. In this play, Mara Neimanis sits in and manipulates a 9-foot metal sculpture of an airplane made by Tim Scofield. Tim is a sculptor from Northern Illinois who graduated from Syracuse University’s College of Visual & Performing Arts with an MFA. Currently, Tim is the owner & operator of Tim Scofield Studios which produces aerial performance apparatus, custom-designed furniture, and props for video production and sculptures.

ALL MY SONS, play by Arthur Miller, directed by Scott Behrend, starring Sean Cullen as Joe Keller with Lissette De Jesus, Sara Kow-Falcone, Bob Grabowski, Greg Howze, Johnny Rowe, Nick Stevens, Maria Ta, and Lisa Vitrano. Nov 9 - Dec 10 Thu - Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00 (no performance on Thanksgiving Thursday). Road Less Traveled Productions, 456 Main Street, Buffalo 14202 roadlesstraveledproductions.org (716) 629-3069

ALL MY SONS PUBLICITY BLURB: Winner of the 1947 Tony Award for Best Author (a now-defunct category), set in 1946 right after the Second World War, ALL MY SONS tells the story of Joe Keller, a successful, middle-aged, self-made man who has done a terrible and tragic thing. Joe Keller’s manufacturing company made a profit during the war by shipping defective airplane engine parts for P-40 Warhawks which led to 21 fatal crashes. Now, as Joe’s son Chris is about to marry that partner's daughter, Ann, the affair is revisited, and his lies to achieve “The Great American Dream” are exposed.

THE HOMECOMING by Harold Pinter, directed by Dan Shanahan and Melissa Meola, starring Jack Hunter, Kalub Thompson, Tracie Lane, Russell Holt, Stan Klimecko, and Talon Powell. Nov 10 - Dec 9, Fri-Sat (Nov 10 - 18), then a break for Thanksgiving week, then Thu - Sat (Nov 30 - Dec 9), all performances at 7:30, except for Nov. 30 which is a special fund-raising evening at 6:30 pm. All performances at Torn Space Theater, 612 Fillmore Ave. Buffalo, NY 14212 tornspacetheatre.com (716) 768-1109

THE HOMECOMING PUBLICITY BLURB: Clashes of class, culture, family, and sex; the tension of what is said and left unspoken- Pinter’s celebrated play continues to sear with Torn Space’s cutting-edge production. Torn Space revives its mainstage production with a classic script as you’ve never seen it. Featuring a stellar cast- Jack Hunter, Kalub Thompson, Tracie Lane, Russell Holt, Stan Klimecko, and Talon Powell, led by award-winning directors Dan Shanahan and Melissa Meola with set design by scenographer Kristina Siegel, lighting design by John and Carlie Rickus, costume design by Jess Wegrzyn and original sound design by Justin Rowland

OPENINGS THIS WEEK:

A CHRISTMAS CAROL by Charles Dickens, adapted by Neil Radice, the annual (41 years running!) presentation by The Alleyway Theatre. December 6-24, 2023. Thu - Fri 7:30, Sat 2:00 and 5:00, Sun 2:00. 1 Curtain Up Alley (adjacent to Shea's north wall), (716) 852-2600 alleyway.com

A CHRISTMAS CAROL by Charles Dickens, a staged reading by Mike Randall at D'Youville University's Kavinoky Theatre, Dec 8 -10, Fri 7:30, Sat 3:30, Sun 2:00 at 320 Porter Ave, Buffalo, NY 14201

(716) 829-7668 kavinokytheatre.com/

A CHRISTMAS CAROL by Charles Dickens is re-interpreted as WHEN WORLDS COLLIDE presented Dec 7 - 23 by American Repertory Theatre (see listing below).

A CHRISTMAS CAROL by Charles Dickens, adapted by Tim Carroll, continues at The Shaw Festival (see listing below under SHAW FESTIVAL).

PLAID TIDINGS, presented by O'Connell & Company at Shea's 710 Theatre. Dec 7 - Dec 17 (8 performances) Thu-Fri 7:30, Sat 8:00, Sun 2. Shea's 710 is located at 710 Main Street at the corner of Tupper Street in the downtown Buffalo Theatre District.

For tickets 716-847-0850, sheas.org/performances/plaid-tidings/

PLAID TIDINGS PUBLICITY BLURB: Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings is the hit holiday musical that continues the story of the singing group whose lives were lost in an accident involving a busload of nuns en route to perform on the “The Ed Sullivan Show.” The heaven-sent boys (Sparky, Smudge, Jinx, and Frankie) are back from heaven to sing songs of the ’30s, ’40s,’50s, and a “Plaid-erized” version of Christmas specials to fulfill their mission of creating a little harmony in a troubled world.

THE NUTCRACKER, a ballet by Tchaikovsky, presented by Classical Ballet of WNY at Lockport's Historic Palace Theatre, Saturday, Dec. 9 at 2:00 & 7:00, Sun Dec 10 at 2:00

CONTINUING (in alphabetical order by title):

12 MO' ANGRY MEN, a play written and directed by Buffalo's own TaNisha Fordham. Dec 1 - Dec 17, Fri - Sat 7:30, Sun 4:00. Ujima Company, Inc. 429 Plymouth Ave Buffalo, NY 14213. ujimacoinc.com 716-281-0092.

12 MO' ANGRY MEN PUBLICITY BLURB: Ujima Theatre Company Presents the next show of its 45th Season, written and directed by Buffalo native, TaNisha Fordham, the story of 11 black jurors and 1 white juror, deliberating on the guilt or innocence of a white police officer who shot and killed a black teenager. This unflinching reimagining of ‘12 Angry Men’, the Reginald Rose classic play and film, unabashedly tackles the issues of race, identity, mental health, politics, community policing, and the American justice system, all highlighted by Fordham’s honest, searingly authentic and tightly woven dialogue. Born and raised in Buffalo, Fordham is an emerging writer, director, performer, and producer. Currently, she is a Directing Fellow with the Broadway Theater Coalition. Her credits include: Associate Director, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s newest Broadway debut BAD CINDERELLA and Associate Director, TONY Award-winning revival of COMPANY. Off-Broadway: Assistant Director, SuperHero. And Writer/Performer/Producer/Director, 12 MO' ANGRY MEN.

NUNCRACKERS, the Nunsense Christmas Musical, Book, Music, and Lyrics by Dan Goggin, Directed and Choreographed by Aimee Walker, Dec 1 - Dec 17, Fri - Sat 7:30, Sun 3:00, one Thursday show, December 7 at 7:30 at O'Connell & Company's Main Stage Bailey Avenue, Amherst 716-848-0800 oconnellandcompany.com

NUNCRACKERS PUBLICITY BLURB: The Nunsense Christmas Musical Nuncrackers is presented as the first TV special taped in the Cable Access Studio built by Reverend Mother in the convent basement. It stars the nuns you love, plus Father Virgil and four of Mount Saint Helen's most talented students. Certain to tickle your funny bone and likely to tug at your heartstrings, Nuncrackers is the perfect way to make your holiday season merry and bright!

THE TWELVE DATES OF CHRISTMAS, a holiday comedy by Ginna Hoben, directed by Jay Desiderio, starring Lisa Ludwig with musical numbers provided by Kerrykate Abel Smith and Nathanial Higgins. Dec 2 - Jan 7, shows run most Thursdays, Saturdays, Sundays (all matinees), and some Wednesdays. Dinner at 6:00, Show at 7:30, Matinee dinner at 1:00, Show at 2:30. Desiderio's Dinner Theatre at Bobby J's, 204 Como Park Blvd. Cheektowaga (716) 395-3207 mybobbyjs.com

THE TWELVE DATES OF CHRISTMAS PUBLICITY BLURB: This heartwarming one-woman play offers a hilarious and modern alternative to the old standard of the holiday season. It follows the story of Mary (Lisa Ludwig) after seeing the man she loves kiss another woman on national TV during the Thanksgiving Day Parade. Mary's life falls apart just in time for the holidays. Over the next year, she stumbles back into the dating world, where "romance" ranges from weird and creepy to absurd and comical. Kerrykate Abel Smith & Nathanial Higgins help Mary along her journey with musical interludes as she becomes a multitude of zany characters.

WHEN WORLDS COLLIDE, The language of Charles Dickens’ Victorian classic tale collides with contemporary language, through this retelling of the age-old Christmas story of greed, false love, and squandered redemption. Presented by ART of WNY (American Repertory Theatre) Dec 7 - Dec 23, 2023 Thu - Fri 7:30, Sat 5:00 pm at the Compass Performing Arts space, 545 Elmwood Avenue. (716) 697-0837 artofwny.org

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN (REVISED) presented by Theatre of Youth, Dec 2 - 17 Sat 1:00, Sun 11:00 & 2:00 EXCEPT SUNDAY DECEMBER 10 which will have the special Sensory-friendly Performance, specifically designed for TOY friends and families with special needs at 10:00 am. (716) 884-4400 ext. 308 or email tsnyder@theatreofyouth.org

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN (REVISED) PUBLICITY BLURB: Charlie Brown and the entire Peanuts gang explore life's great questions as they play baseball, struggle with homework, sing songs, swoon over their crushes, and celebrate the joy of friendship. This musical is perfect for the whole family this holiday season and is filled with charm, wit, & heart. Every Performance features our post-show talk-back with select cast members.

COMING LATER IN DECEMBER:

BLUE XMAS, THE CHARMAGNE CHI CHRISTMAS SPECIAL, by Charmagne Chi,

directed by Chris J Handley, December 14 - 30, Thu-Sat 7:30, No performance Sat 12/16 but added performance Monday 12/18 in the Alleyway Theatre Cabaret space, 1 Curtain Up Alley (adjacent to Shea's north wall), (716) 852-2600 alleyway.com

BLUE XMAS PUBLICITY BLURB: Your favorite Buffalo comedienne, Charmagne Chi, serves up a totally adults only irreverent holiday event, hearkening back to ye old days of the 60s and 70s celebrity Christmas television specials. Leave the kids at home for a saucy, swearing, singing good time. Seriously, do not bring children. This is Christmassy AF.

NOTE: This production is part of the AlleyWORKS series, where new plays and musicals receive different levels of support during their development. BLUE XMAS at the Alleyway is a workshop production, produced at a limited scale and budget, so the playwright and creative team can explore the script and plot in front of an audience. The audience is the most crucial ingredient in making a new play. Your attendance, laughter (or not) and applause (or not) will tell us what is working and not working, so that the playwrights can go back to the drawing board to make it even better.

AT THE SHAW FESTIVAL:

For the HOLIDAY SEASON 2023 The Shaw Festival will bring back

Lerner and Loewe’s BRIGADOON November 15 to December 23 at The Festival Theatre with Book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner, Music by Frederick Loewe, Original dances created by Agnes DeMille, Revised book by Brian Hill

Tagline: Boy meets girl — in an enchanted Scottish village. A sweep-you-off-your-feet musical spectacle.

For details, visit here: https://www.shawfest.com/playbill/brigadoon/

and

A CHRISTMAS CAROL November 5 to December 23 at The Royal George Theatre

Story by Charles Dickens

Adapted and originally directed by Tim Carroll

Tagline: Arrive feeling “Bah, humbug!” and leave full of warm, fuzzy Christmas spirit.

For details visit here: https://www.shawfest.com/playbill/a-christmas-carol-2023/

Anthony will lead a bus full of Broadway lovers to the Big Apple January 22-26, 2024. Click here for details and more background on the 5 shows on the itinerary. https://www.wned.org/ways-to-support/wned-wbfo-tours/new-york-city-theater-with-anthony-chase/

For more information and to make your reservations, please contact Regina Sullivan at rsullivan@nyaaa.com or 716-630-3731.

The group will see, among other things (including The Broadway Museum), these shows (information provided by Playbill.com) (shows listed in alphabetical order).

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, The Neil Diamond Musical, at the BROADHURST THEATRE 235 W. 44TH ST., NEW YORK, NY

The story of the legendary Neil Diamond comes to life on stage in a gripping and uplifting new musical featuring his hit songs “Sweet Caroline”, “America”, and “Cracklin’ Rosie”. Directed by Tony Award® winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), choreographed by Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett (Once, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and written by four-time Academy Award® nominee Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Two Popes). Good times never seemed so good.

SYNOPSIS:

With his first break into songwriting in the 1960s and his meteoric rise in the 1970s, and plenty of crushing disappointments and heart-stopping triumphs along the way, Neil Diamond has maintained an almost unthinkable level of superstardom for five straight decades. How did a poor Jewish kid from Brooklyn become one of the most universally adored showmen of all time? There’s only one way to tell it: a musical set to his era-defining smash hits that entranced the world.

RUNNING TIME: 2 HOURS AND 15 MINUTES INCLUDING ONE INTERMISSION

& JULIET at the STEPHEN SONDHEIM THEATRE 124 W. 43RD ST., NEW YORK, NY

The Olivier Award-winning original musical & Juliet will have its highly anticipated Broadway premiere this fall. With a book by David West Read, the Emmy Award-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” and with music from legendary five-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Emmy Award-winner Jennifer Weber, & Juliet uses some of the most beloved pop songs of the last three decades to tell a multi-generational story of self-discovery, empowerment, and love.

SYNOPSIS:

Created by the Emmy®-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & Juliet asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way.

Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including Since U Been Gone‚ Roar, Baby One More Time, Larger Than Life‚ That’s The Way It Is, and Can't Stop the Feeling — all from the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there’s life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.

RUNNING TIME: 2 HOURS AND 30 MINUTES INCLUDING ONE INTERMISSION

BACK TO THE FUTURE, a musical, at the WINTER GARDEN THEATRE, 1634 BROADWAY (AT W. 50TH ST.), NEW YORK, NY

With book by Bob Gale and Music and Lyrics by alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, this new musical adventure based on the 1985 blockbuster and pop culture phenomenon is brought to the stage by the movie’s co-writers, Bob Gale and Robert Zemeckis.

SYNOPSIS:

Marty McFly is a rock ‘n’ roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

RUNNING TIME: 2 HOURS AND 35 MINUTES, INCLUDING ONE 15-MINUTE INTERMISSION

KIMBERLY AKIMBO, a musical comedy at the BOOTH THEATRE 222 W. 45TH ST., NEW YORK, NY

The critically-lauded and wildly popular new musical, Kimberly Akimbo, with

book by David Lindsay-Abair, Music by Jeanine Tesori, and Lyrics by David Linsday-Abaire, has transferred to Broadway with the cast from the Atlantic Theater Company intact.

SYNOPSIS:

Kim is a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging condition may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, not to mention her first crush, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side. Based on the play of the same name.

RUNNING TIME: 2 HOURS AND 20 MINUTES, INCLUDING ONE INTERMISSION

And while SHUCKED, a musical comedy at the NEDERLANDER THEATRE 208 W. 41ST ST., NEW YORK, NY will have shut down by January, Anthony has chosen the equally engaging HARMONY at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, 243 West 47th Street.

SYNOPSIS: Based on an unbelievable but true story, HARMONY tells the tale of the most successful entertainers you've never heard of. . . . until now. In the 1920s and 30s, The Comedian Harmonists sold millions of records, made dozens of films, and sold out the biggest theaters around the world. Their heavenly harmonies and musical comedy antics catapulted these six talented young men from singing in the subway tunnels of Berlin to international superstardom. What happened next is the story of HARMONY.

RUNNING TIME: 2 HOURS AND 30 MINUTES, INCLUDING ONE INTERMISSION

AT SHEA'S BUFFALO:

Shea's Buffalo Theatre continues its 2023-24 Broadway Season:

ANNIE as a "special engagement" 12/19 - 24, 2023

and then in calendar 2024:

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY 1/16 - 21, 2024

FUNNY GIRL 2/13 - 18, 2024

LES MISERABLES 3/12 - 18, 2024

MAMMA MIA! 4/9 - 14, 2024

MJ THE MUSICAL 6/11 - 16, 2024