Theater Talk: Some brilliant drama by Miller, Pinter, and Dickey on area stages (see listings) and Anthony visits NYC

Talent abounds on local stages with THE CONVENT, Brazen Faced Varlets at Compass Performing Arts Space at 545 Elmwood Avenue, Arthur Miller's ALL MY SONS at Road Less Traveled Productions, Harold Pinter's THE HOMECOMING at Torn Space on Fillmore Avenue, and LEGALLY BLONDE at MusicalFare in Amherst. MASTER HAROLD AND THE BOYS by Athol Fugard opens at Irish Classical and Anthony performs his cabaret at The Saturn Club (you do not need to be a member) this Saturday, November 18, show begins at 9:00.

Anthony went to New York City and met with some movers and shakers, including Charles Busch whose autobiography "Leading Lady: A Memoir of a Most Unusual Boy" was recently published with the following: "Busch has created a unique place in the entertainment world as a playwright, LGBT icon, drag actor, director, and cabaret performer, with his extraordinary gift for both connecting with and channeling the leading ladies of show business."

Anthony also spent some time with Naveen Kumar, a contributing theatre critic for The New York Times, Variety, and Broadway News. As Anthony said, reviews in the Times will follow a show for its entire life, and many of the shows incubating in NYC today will be on a future Shea's tour and ultimately in high school productions.

The Buffalo Toronto Public Media trip to NYC from January 22 to 26, 2024 including round-trip transportation, select group meals at iconic Manhattan eateries, and five Broadway shows is now SOLD OUT. (See listings below the Shaw Festival listings including HARMONY which replaces SHUCKED.)

Anthony's reviews appear in The Buffalo News (buffalonews.com) or on his blog theatertalkbuffalo.com and Peter's reviews appear in Buffalo Rising (buffalorising.com).

LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these plays), then OPENINGS, then CONTINUING, then The Shaw Festival lineup for 2023 (shows at Shawfest are up through early October). Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title.

CLOSINGS THIS WEEK (last chance!):

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, book, music, & lyrics by Richard O'Brien, directed by Loraine O'Donnell, starring Kerrykate Abel, Kris Bartolomeo, Melinda Capeles, Charmagne Chi, John Fredo, Araia Heathcott, Andrew Kowalczewski, Morgan Kyle, Ricky Needham, Mike Randall, Michel Roberts, Dave Spychalski, and Dan Urtz. with musical direction by Allan Paglia. Oct 27 - Nov 18 Thu - Sat 7:30, Matinees Sat 3:30 at D'Youville University's Kavinoky Theatre, 320 Porter Ave, Buffalo, NY 14201 kavinokytheatre.com (716) 829-7668

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW BLURB: This 1973 cult classic (which preceded and was the inspiration for the 1975 movie) is a send-up of both science fiction and horror B movies. Sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker and a creepy butler. Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named "Rocky." Complete with sass from the audience and an array of crazy costumes, this deliberately kitschy rock 'n' roll sci-fi gothic musical is a lot of fun, whether you grew up throwing toast at the movie screen or not. (Note: Verbal audience participation is actively encouraged but not throwing of props.)

SISTERS IN LAW, a play by Jonathon Shapiro, based on the New York Times best-selling book by Linda Hirshman about Sandra Day O’Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, directed by Josie DiVincenzo, starring Tina Rausa and Priscilla Young. Oct 26 - Nov 19, Thu 7:30, Sat 3:30 and 7:30, Sun 2:00 at the Jewish Community Center, 2640 N. Forest Road Amherst, NY 14068. 716-688-4033 jccbuffalo.org

SISTERS IN LAW BLURB: JRT is honored to produce the regional premiere of this hit play based on the New York Times bestseller! This keen portrayal of legends Sandra Day O’Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg tells the story of two polar opposites who just happen to be the first and second women on the US Supreme Court. As they grapple with big questions, the gloves come off, revealing two very different people with a great deal in common.

OPENINGS THIS WEEK:

MASTER HAROLD... AND THE BOYS, play by Athol Fugard, directed by Aaron Mays, starring Roderick Garr as "Sam," Gerald Ramsey as "Willie," and Samuel Fesmire as "Hally." Nov 16 - Dec 3. Thu - Sat 7:30, Matinees Sat 3:00 and Sun 2:00. (No performance Thanksgiving Thursday.) Presented by the Irish Classical Theatre 625 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14203 irishclassical.com (716) 853-1380

Additional Programming Dates:

Young Professionals Night: Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, at 7:30 pm

Pay-What-You-Will Performance: Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at 3:00 pm

Industry Night: Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at 7:30 pm

Speaker Series: Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at 1:30 pm

Community Matinee: Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, at 10:00 am

Open Captioned Performance: Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:30pm

Content Warning: "Master Harold"...and the Boys contains instances of racial slurs, mature language, onstage violence, partial nudity, and mentions of partner violence and alcoholism.

Target Audience: Adult, Senior, Teen (Age 14 - 18).

Run Time: 90 minutes with no intermission.

MASTER HAROLD...AND THE BOYS BLURB: One of Athol Fugard’s masterpieces, this is a coming-of-age drama that explores the relationship between Hally, a white teenage boy, and Sam and Willie, two middle-aged black waiters who work in his mother’s tea room, during apartheid-era South Africa. Faced with the return of his alcoholic and war-injured father, Hally lashes out at Sam and Willie, exposing a pernicious cycle of hatred, despite Hally’s dreams of “progress.” A Tony Award Nominee for Best Play, Aaron Mays’ ICTC directorial debut stars Sam Fesmire, Roderick Garr, and Gerald Ramsey.

SIXTY NINE SEVENTY, a reading of a play by Mike Eichler, directed by Kyle LoConti, starring Buff State's Jeremy Catania as "Barry" and Sam Crystal as "Sharon" with NU's Anika Pace as "Naomi" and Sean Taylor as "Andy." Saturday, November 18, 2023 at the JVL Alumni & Visitor Center (Rockwell Road near Grant Street) Time: Noon - Lunch | 12:45 p.m. - Reading $15 per person (students can register for free) Register at alumni.buffalostate.edu/sixty-nine-seventy-registration

(Registration for the event includes lunch and a private Q&A with the playwright after the reading.)

BLURB: SIXTY NINE SEVENTY follows the lives of four local alumni from different socio-economic backgrounds during the 1969-70 academic year. Amidst growing civil unrest, they address daily issues of misinformation and public manipulation, women's rights, racial equality, and inherent racism, abortion access, political corruption and federal agencies monitoring activist groups. These characters are forced to examine their perspectives and look past what they're told, to define themselves and what they are willing to do for what they believe in.

OPENING NEXT WEEK

A CHRISTMAS STORY, a comedy adapted by Philip Grecian, based on the motion picture "A Christmas Story" written by Jean Shepherd, Leigh Brown, and Bob Clark, directed by David Bondrow, starring Broadway's John Scherer as grownup Ralphie, the narrator of the play, with Carter Riccio as young Ralphie, Kelleigh Murray and Ray Boucher as his mother and father, Vivienne Gaetanos as Randy, Connor Brown as Flick, Austin Leumer as Schwartz, Mason Williams as Scut Farkas, Clara Pitcairn as Esther Jane Alberry, Emerson Disch as Helen Weathers, and Lauren Teller as Miss Shields. Nov 24 - Dec 10, Thu - Sat 7:30, Matinees Saturdays and Sundays 2:30 (Note Saturday 11/25 matinee only after Firetruck parade; no evening performance). Presented by the Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Avenue Lancaster, NY 14086 (716) 683-1776 lancasteropera.org

THE CHRISTMAS STORY BLURB: Based on his book "In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash" humorist Jean Shepherd's memoir of growing up in the midwest in the 1940s follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker in his quest to get a genuine Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas. Ralphie pleads his case before his mother, his teacher, and even Santa Claus himself at Higbee's Department Store. The consistent response: "You'll shoot your eye out!" All the elements from the beloved motion picture are here, including the family's temperamental exploding furnace; Scut Farkas, the school bully; the boys' experiment with a wet tongue on a cold lamppost; the Little Orphan Annie decoder pin; Ralphie's father winning a lamp shaped like a woman's leg in a net stocking; Ralphie's fantasy scenarios and more. A Christmas Story is destined to become a theatrical holiday perennial.

CONTINUING (in alphabetical order by title):

ALL MY SONS, play by Arthur Miller, directed by Scott Behrend, starring Sean Cullen as Joe Keller with Lissette De Jesus, Sara Kow-Falcone, Bob Grabowski, Greg Howze, Johnny Rowe, Nick Stevens, Maria Ta, and Lisa Vitrano. Nov 9 - Dec 10 Thu - Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00 (no performance on Thanksgiving Thursday). Road Less Traveled Productions, 456 Main Street, Buffalo 14202 roadlesstraveledproductions.org (716) 629-3069

ALL MY SONS BLURB: Winner of the 1947 Tony Award for Best Author (a now-defunct category), set in 1946 right after the Second World War, ALL MY SONS tells the story of Joe Keller, a successful, middle-aged, self-made man who has done a terrible and tragic thing. Joe Keller’s manufacturing company made a profit during the war by shipping defective airplane engine parts for P-40 Warhawks which led to 21 fatal crashes. Now, as Joe’s son Chris is about to marry that partner's daughter, Ann, the affair is revisited, and his lies to achieve “The Great American Dream” are exposed.

ANTHONY CHASE: MY LIFE IN THE AUDIENCE, a cabaret-style event with raconteur Anthony Chase assisted by Philip Farugia at the piano. This cabaret has played to sold-out houses for months and now it's at the Saturn Club (you do NOT need to be a member). Saturday, November 18, doors open at 8, Show is at 9. The Saturn Club is located at 977 Delaware Avenue Buffalo, NY 14209. Visit eventbrite.com/e/bittersweet-after-dark-presents-anthony-chase-tickets-751340528747

LEGALLY BLONDE, a musical by Laurence O'Keefe and Neil Benjamin based on the movie, directed and choreographed by Michael Oliver-Walline, starring Gretchen Didio as "Elle Woods" in a cast of 17 including Gabriela McKinley, Alex Watts, Alex Anthony Garcia, Sean Ryan, Marc Sacco and many other MusicalFare favorites. Nov 8 - Dec 10 Wed- Thu at 7:00, Fri - Sat at 7:30, Matinees Sat at 3:30 and Sun at 2:00. NOTE: No performance on Wednesday, November 22nd or Thursday, November 23rd for Thanksgiving Holidays. There is an additional performance on Sunday, November 26th at 7pm.

LEGALLY BLONDE BLURB: A fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie, LEGALLY BLONDE follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances - this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal!

Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend Warner dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle ingeniously charms her way into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors and her ex. With the support of some new friends, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world. In a tribute to Girl Power, Elle Woods proves self-discovery never goes out of style.

THE HOMECOMING by Harold Pinter, directed by Dan Shanahan and Melissa Meola, starring Jack Hunter, Kalub Thompson, Tracie Lane, Russell Holt, Stan Klimecko, and Talon Powell. Nov 10 - Dec 9, Fri-Sat (Nov 10 - 18), then a break for Thanksgiving week, then Thu - Sat (Nov 30 - Dec 9), all performances at 7:30, except for Nov. 30 which is a special fund-raising evening at 6:30 pm. All performances at Torn Space Theater, 612 Fillmore Ave. Buffalo, NY 14212 tornspacetheatre.com (716) 768-1109

THE HOMECOMING BLURB: Clashes of class, culture, family, and sex; the tension of what is said and left unspoken- Pinter’s celebrated play continues to sear with Torn Space’s cutting-edge production. Torn Space revives its mainstage production with a classic script as you’ve never seen it. Featuring a stellar cast- Jack Hunter, Kalub Thompson, Tracie Lane, Russell Holt, Stan Klimecko, and Talon Powell, led by award-winning directors Dan Shanahan and Melissa Meola with set design by scenographer Kristina Siegel, lighting design by John and Carlie Rickus, costume design by Jess Wegrzyn and original sound design by Justin Rowland

THE CONVENT, a play by Jessica Dickey, directed by Stefanie Warnick, presented by The Brazen-Faced Varlets, starring Sandra Roberts, Pamela Rose Mangus, Juli Gryier, Rachael Buchanan, Gabrielle Nunzio, Heather Fangsrud, and Lara D. Haberberger. Nov 3 - 18 at the Compass Performing Arts Center, 545 Elmwood Ave., Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30, Saturdays at 5:00. Visit theconvent.eventbrite.com

THE CONVENT BLURB: A group of women go on a retreat to live like nuns in the Middle Ages and are baptized with '80s pop, female mysticism, hallucinogens, and sex. The Convent is a toothy dark comedy about desire, devotion, and the mystery of intrinsic divinity. Runtime: 105 minutes

COMING IN DECEMBER

12 MO' ANGRY MEN, a play written and directed by Buffalo's own TaNisha Fordham. Dec 1 - Dec 17, Fri - Sat 7:30, Sun 4:00. Ujima Company, Inc. 429 Plymouth Ave Buffalo, NY 14213. ujimacoinc.com 716-281-0092.

12 MO' ANGRY MEN BLURB: Ujima Theatre Company Presents the next show of its 45th Season, written and directed by Buffalo native, TaNisha Fordham, the story of 11 black jurors and 1 white juror, deliberating on the guilt or innocence of a white police officer who shot and killed a black teenager. This unflinching reimagining of ‘12 Angry Men’, the Reginald Rose classic play and film, unabashedly tackles the issues of race, identity, mental health, politics, community policing, and the American justice system, all highlighted by Fordham’s honest, searingly authentic and tightly woven dialogue.

Born and raised in Buffalo, Fordham is an emerging writer, director, performer, and producer. Currently, she is a Directing Fellow with the Broadway Theater Coalition. Her credits include: Associate Director, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s newest Broadway debut BAD CINDERELLA and Associate Director, TONY Award-winning revival of COMPANY. Off-Broadway: Assistant Director, SuperHero. And Writer/Performer/Producer/Director, 12 MO' ANGRY MEN.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL by Charles Dickens, adapted by Neil Radice, the annual (41 years running!) presentation by The Alleyway Theatre. December 6-24, 2023. Thu - Fri 7:30, Sat 2:00 and 5:00, Sun 2:00. 1 Curtain Up Alley (adjacent to Shea's north wall), (716) 852-2600 alleyway.com

_____

A CHRISTMAS CAROL by Charles Dickens, a staged reading by Mike Randall at D'Youville University's Kavinoky Theatre, Dec 8 -10, Fri 7:30, Sat 3:30, Sun 2:00 at 320 Porter Ave, Buffalo, NY 14201

(716) 829-7668 kavinokytheatre.com/

A CHRISTMAS CAROL by Charles Dickens continues at The Shaw Festival (see listing below).

A CHRISTMAS CAROL by Charles Dickens is re-interpreted as WHEN WORLDS COLLIDE presented Dec 7 - 23 by American Repertory Theatre (see listing below).

BLUE XMAS, THE CHARMAGNE CHI CHRISTMAS SPECIAL, by Charmagne Chi,

directed by Chris J Handley, December 14 - 30, Thu-Sat 7:30, No performance Sat 12/16 but added performance Monday 12/18 in the Alleyway Theatre Cabaret space, 1 Curtain Up Alley (adjacent to Shea's north wall), (716) 852-2600 alleyway.com

BLUE XMAS BLURB: Your favorite Buffalo comedienne, Charmagne Chi, serves up a totally adults only irreverent holiday event, hearkening back to ye old days of the 60s and 70s celebrity Christmas television specials. Leave the kids at home for a saucy, swearing, singing good time. Seriously, do not bring children. This is Christmassy AF.

NOTE: This production is part of the AlleyWORKS series, where new plays and musicals receive different levels of support during their development. BLUE XMAS at the Alleyway is a workshop production, produced at a limited scale and budget, so the playwright and creative team can explore the script and plot in front of an audience. The audience is the most crucial ingredient in making a new play. Your attendance, laughter (or not) and applause (or not) will tell us what is working and not working, so that the playwrights can go back to the drawing board to make it even better.

LA BOHEME, opera by Giacomo Puccini, directed by Matt Marco, presented by Buffalo Opear Unlimited at Rockwell Hall Performing Arts Center at Buffalo State University, Friday, December 1⋅at 7:30, Sunday, December 3rd at 2:30. buffalostatepac.org (716) 878-3005 information at kennedet@verizon.net

LA BOHEME BLURB: This 1896 opera is a love story between a poet named Rodolfo and a seamstress named Mimi, as they face the challenges of Mimi's declining health and the realities of living in poverty in Paris' Latin Quarter during the 1830s. This opera was the inspiration for Jonathan Larson's musical RENT.

NUNCRACKERS, the Nunsense Christmas Musical, Book, Music, and Lyrics by Dan Goggin, Directed and Choreographed by Aimee Walker, Dec 1 - Dec 17, Fri - Sat 7:30, Sun 3:00, one Thursday show, December 7 at 7:30 at O'Connell & Company's Main Stage Bailey Avenue, Amherst 716-848-0800 oconnellandcompany.com

NUNCRACKERS BLURB: The Nunsense Christmas Musical Nuncrackers is presented as the first TV special taped in the Cable Access Studio built by Reverend Mother in the convent basement. It stars the nuns you love, plus Father Virgil and four of Mount Saint Helen's most talented students. Certain to tickle your funny bone and likely to tug at your heartstrings, Nuncrackers is the perfect way to make your holiday season merry and bright!

WHEN WORLDS COLLIDE, The language of Charles Dickens’ Victorian classic tale collides with contemporary language, through this retelling of the age-old Christmas story of greed, false Love and squandered redemption. Presented by ART of WNY (American Repertory Theatre) Dec 7 - Dec 23, 2023 Thu - Fri 7:30, Sat 5:00 pm at the Compass Performing Arts space, 545 Elmwood Avenue. (716) 697-0837 artofwny.org

AT THE SHAW FESTIVAL

For the HOLIDAY SEASON 2023 The Shaw Festival will bring back

Lerner and Loewe’s BRIGADOON November 15 to December 23 at The Festival Theatre with Book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner, Music by Frederick Loewe, Original dances created by Agnes DeMille, Revised book by Brian Hill

Tagline: Boy meets girl — in an enchanted Scottish village. A sweep-you-off-your-feet musical spectacle.

For details, visit here: https://www.shawfest.com/playbill/brigadoon/

and

A CHRISTMAS CAROL November 5 to December 23 at The Royal George Theatre

Story by Charles Dickens

Adapted and originally directed by Tim Carroll

Tagline: Arrive feeling “Bah, humbug!” and leave full of warm, fuzzy Christmas spirit.

For details visit here: https://www.shawfest.com/playbill/a-christmas-carol-2023/

Anthony will lead a bus full of Broadway lovers to the Big Apple January 22-26, 2024. Click here for details and more background on the 5 shows on the itinerary. https://www.wned.org/ways-to-support/wned-wbfo-tours/new-york-city-theater-with-anthony-chase/

For more information and to make your reservations, please contact Regina Sullivan at rsullivan@nyaaa.com or 716-630-3731.

The group will see, among other things (including The Broadway Museum), these shows (information provided by Playbill.com) (shows listed in alphabetical order).

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, The Neil Diamond Musical, at the BROADHURST THEATRE 235 W. 44TH ST., NEW YORK, NY

The story of the legendary Neil Diamond comes to life on stage in a gripping and uplifting new musical featuring his hit songs “Sweet Caroline”, “America”, and “Cracklin’ Rosie”. Directed by Tony Award® winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), choreographed by Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett (Once, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and written by four-time Academy Award® nominee Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Two Popes). Good times never seemed so good.

SYNOPSIS:

With his first break into songwriting in the 1960s and his meteoric rise in the 1970s, and plenty of crushing disappointments and heart-stopping triumphs along the way, Neil Diamond has maintained an almost unthinkable level of superstardom for five straight decades. How did a poor Jewish kid from Brooklyn become one of the most universally adored showmen of all time? There’s only one way to tell it: a musical set to his era-defining smash hits that entranced the world.

RUNNING TIME: 2 HOURS AND 15 MINUTES INCLUDING ONE INTERMISSION

& JULIET at the STEPHEN SONDHEIM THEATRE 124 W. 43RD ST., NEW YORK, NY

The Olivier Award-winning original musical & Juliet will have its highly anticipated Broadway premiere this fall. With a book by David West Read, the Emmy Award-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” and with music from legendary five-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Emmy Award-winner Jennifer Weber, & Juliet uses some of the most beloved pop songs of the last three decades to tell a multi-generational story of self-discovery, empowerment, and love.

SYNOPSIS:

Created by the Emmy®-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & Juliet asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way.

Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including Since U Been Gone‚ Roar, Baby One More Time, Larger Than Life‚ That’s The Way It Is, and Can't Stop the Feeling — all from the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there’s life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.

RUNNING TIME: 2 HOURS AND 30 MINUTES INCLUDING ONE INTERMISSION

BACK TO THE FUTURE, a musical, at the WINTER GARDEN THEATRE, 1634 BROADWAY (AT W. 50TH ST.), NEW YORK, NY

With book by Bob Gale and Music and Lyrics by alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, this new musical adventure based on the 1985 blockbuster and pop culture phenomenon is brought to the stage by the movie’s co-writers, Bob Gale and Robert Zemeckis.

SYNOPSIS:

Marty McFly is a rock ‘n’ roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

RUNNING TIME: 2 HOURS AND 35 MINUTES, INCLUDING ONE 15-MINUTE INTERMISSION

KIMBERLY AKIMBO, a musical comedy at the BOOTH THEATRE 222 W. 45TH ST., NEW YORK, NY

The critically-lauded and wildly popular new musical, Kimberly Akimbo, with

book by David Lindsay-Abair, Music by Jeanine Tesori, and Lyrics by David Linsday-Abaire, has transferred to Broadway with the cast from the Atlantic Theater Company intact.

SYNOPSIS:

Kim is a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging condition may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, not to mention her first crush, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side. Based on the play of the same name.

RUNNING TIME: 2 HOURS AND 20 MINUTES, INCLUDING ONE INTERMISSION

And while SHUCKED, a musical comedy at the NEDERLANDER THEATRE 208 W. 41ST ST., NEW YORK, NY will have shut down by January, Anthony has chosen the equally engaging HARMONY at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, 243 West 47th Street.

SYNOPSIS: Based on an unbelievable but true story, HARMONY tells the tale of the most successful entertainers you've never heard of. . . . until now. In the 1920s and 30s, The Comedian Harmonists sold millions of records, made dozens of films, and sold out the biggest theaters around the world. Their heavenly harmonies and musical comedy antics catapulted these six talented young men from singing in the subway tunnels of Berlin to international superstardom. What happened next is the story of HARMONY.

RUNNING TIME: 2 HOURS AND 30 MINUTES, INCLUDING ONE INTERMISSION

Shea's Buffalo Theatre continues its 2023-24 Broadway Season:

ANNIE as a "special engagement" 12/19 - 24, 2023

and then in calendar 2024:

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY 1/16 - 21, 2024

FUNNY GIRL 2/13 - 18, 2024

LES MISERABLES 3/12 - 18, 2024

MAMMA MIA! 4/9 - 14, 2024

MJ THE MUSICAL 6/11 - 16, 2024