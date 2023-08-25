© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Theater Talk

Theater Talk: As Shawfest continues, WNY theaters to open on September 1,6,7,8,10,14 with more to come soon (see listings below). MusicalFare to offer Frank Loesser's GUYS AND DOLLS.

By Anthony Chase,
Peter Hall
Published August 25, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
In GUYS AND DOLLS at MusicalFare Director Chris Kelly has assembled a very talented cast
Credit: Various
/
MusicalFare
In GUYS AND DOLLS at MusicalFare Director Chris Kelly has assembled a very talented cast

Now that ROMEO AND JULIET wrapped up last weekend at Shakespeare in Delaware Park and Anthony went to the last show of WHERE THERE'S A WILL THERE'S A WAY (and found it delightful as adapted by Brendan Didio, directed by Norm Sham, and presented in a touring format by Shakespeare in Delaware Park, starring Emily Basset, Heather Casseri, Connor Graham, and Nathaniel "Nate" W.C. Higgins) there are no local theater productions this weekend. Of course, the Shaw Festival is at its peak (see listings below).

Local theater companies Buffalo United Artists, MusicalFare, Paul Robeson, Kavinoky, Alleyway, Second Generation + Ujima + Shea's 710, and Road Less Traveled Productions all have shows opening between September 1 and September 14.

Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center located at 705 Renaissance Dr. in Williamsville, NY, is WNY’s newest state-of-the-art theater. With 250 seats, Anthony reports it's quite wonderful and they have a very good piano there, as well! First Look Buffalo will be mounting productions there starting on October 6, 2023 with HELL-OWEEN: 10 short plays by local playwrights.

Road Trip! GYPSY, A Musical Fable, with Book by Arthur Laurents, Music by Jule Styne, and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim has been called "the perfect musical" by Anthony who will be leading a bus tour up to Niagara on the Lake Wednesday, September 27 leaving from the AAA parking lot in Amherst at 8:30 am and returning at 6:30 pm. To get your ticket click here:

https://www.wned.org/ways-to-support/wned-wbfo-tours/gypsy/

Anthony's reviews appear in The Buffalo News (buffalonews.com) and Peter's reviews appear in Buffalo Rising (buffalorising.com).

LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these plays), then OPENINGS, then CONTINUING, then The Shaw Festival lineup for 2023.

____

No CLOSINGS and no OPENINGS this weekend, but a flurry of WNY activity begins on September 1, 6, 7, 8, 10, 14, 14 and beyond! ("Curtain Up" this 2023 is on Friday, September 22.) For CONTINUING shows to get you through this weekend, please see the listings for The Shaw Festival and The Stratford Festival below. There are no CLOSINGS this week either.

OPENINGS THROUGHT SEPTEMBER 14: (starting next week, listed alphabetically by title, plays starting with "The" are alphabetized as "T")

A GREAT WILDERNESS, a play by Samuel D. Hunter, directed by Drew McCabe, presented by Buffalo United Artists, starring Michael Starzynski, Diane DiBernardo, Jon May, Emily Yancey, Kerrykate Abel and Jonathan Beckner. 9/1 - 9/23, Fridays at 7:30; Saturdays at 6:00 at the Compass Performing Arts Center, 545 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222. agreatwilderness.eventbrite.com or www.buffalounitedartists.org

A GREAT WILDERNESS BLURB: After decades as the gentle-natured leader of a Christian retreat that endeavors to "cure" gay teens, Walt is packing up his life and preparing for a reluctant retirement. But when his final client quietly disappears into the remote Idaho wilderness, Walt discovers that his previously unwavering moral compass no longer points the way. With profound humanity and subtlety, A Great Wilderness navigates complex moral terrain, exploring the shifting motives and inconstant strength of our personal convictions.

_____

GUYS AND DOLLS, a musical, based on a story and characters by Damon Runyon, music & lyrics by Frank Loesser, book by Jo Swerling & Abe Burrows, directed by Chris Kelly. Sep 6 - Oct 8, 2023. Wed & Thu at 7pm, Fri at 7:30pm, Sat at 3:30pm & 7:30pm, Sun at 2pm. Note: The performance on Friday, September 22nd (Curtain Up! night) is at 8pm.

MusicalFare Theatre, c/o Daemen College, 4380 Main Street, Amherst, NY 14226 (Tip: Enter off Getzville Road, about 500 yards north of Main Street.) (716) 839-8540 info@musicalfare.com

GUYS AND DOLLS BLURB: A fresh and innovative production of the all-time classic musical comedy, GUYS & DOLLS tells the overlapping stories of high-roller Sky Masterson, who falls in love with mission worker Sarah Brown, and lovable rapscallion Nathan Detroit, engaged for 14 years to Miss Adelaide, a headliner at the Hot Box Club. It features a classic score by Frank Loesser, including the songs "Luck Be a Lady," "Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat," "If I Were A Bell" and "A Bushel and a Peck."

_____

THE LIFE AND SLIMES OF MARC SUMMERS, a play by Alex Brightman, directed by Chad Rabinovitz, starring the real-life Marc Summers (and audience volunteers), with music by Drew Gasparini. 9/10 - 9/30 (Two pay what you can previews on 9/9 at both 2:00 and 7:30; Opening Night Sunday, September 10 at 7:00; Industry Night Monday 9/18 at 7:30; Curtain Up! September 22 at 8:00, Note: Saturday, September 23 at 7:30 only; One extra performance Wednesday, September 27 at 7:30). All other shows Thu - Sat at 7:30, Saturday matinees at 2:00, Sundays 9/17 and 9/24 at 2:00.

THE LIFE AND SLIMES OF MARC SUMMERS BLURB: Marc Summers is an icon of a generation. You may know him from his time hosting Nickelodeon’s DOUBLE DARE and Food Network’s UNWRAPPED or as the Producer of hits like DINNER: IMPOSSIBLE and RESTAURANT: IMPOSSIBLE, but now you get the chance to meet the real Marc Summers in person– a man who’s led a fascinating life of fame and frustration. The play is a guided tour through Marc’s life, from an early obsession with magic to his notable television career to his appearance on Oprah announcing his ongoing battle with OCD. Marc himself stars in this tell-all about his life, his disorder, and taking the physical challenge. Get ready for games, music, magic, and Double Dare!

_____

MURDER BALLAD, by Julia Jordan with music and lyrics by Juliana Nash, directed by Doug Weyand, starring Anthony Alcocer, Leah Berst, Jenn Stafford, and Ricky Needham. 9/14 - 10/15 Thu-Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00. (Note: Curtain Up! performance Friday, September 22 is at 8:00.) (716) 629-3069, roadlesstraveledproductions.org

MURDER BALLAD BLURB: Murder Ballad is the dramatic story of a love triangle gone wrong, an exploration of love, lust, and betrayal centering on Sara, an uptown girl who seems to have it all with her husband Michael, but whose downtown past with bad boy Tom lingers enticingly and dangerously in front of her.

_____

THE COLOR PURPLE, music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, and Stephen Bray; book by Marsha Norman, based on the 1982 novel of the same name by Alice Walker, directed by Sarah Norat Phillips, music direction by Karen Saxon, choreographed by Naila Ansari, starring Gabriella McKinley as Celie, Anika Pace as Nettie, George Brown as Mister, Brian Brown as Harpo, Curtis Lovell as Sophia, Jetaun Louie as Shug, and many others. Co-presented by Second Generation Theatre, Ujima Company, and Shea's 710. 9/14 - 10/1, Thu - Fri 7:30, Sat 8:00, Sun 4:00 at Shea's 710 Main Theatre (Main Street corner Tupper). (716) 847-1410 sheas.org

THE COLOR PURPLE BLURB: This musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel boasts a joyous score featuring jazz, ragtime, gospel, African music, and blues. It's a story of hope, a testament to the healing power of love, and a celebration of life. Produced with Ujima Company, Inc. and Shea's 710.

ASL performance 9/24 @ 4:00.

_____

THE ROYALE, a play by Marco Ramirez, directed by Verneice Turner, starring Vincenzo McNeill, Roosevelt Tidwell III, VerNia Sherisse Garvin, David Mitchell, and Matthew Ball. 9/8 - 24 Thur - Sat at 7:30 / Sun at 2:00. The Paul Robeson Theatre, 350 Masten Avenue, Buffalo NY 14209. (716) 213 7253, revelationtheatre.org

THE ROYALE BLURB: It’s the opening decade of the 20th Century, and Jay “the Sport” Jackson is about to become the first black Heavyweight Champion of the World! But for Jay, as his aspirations and success become real, so do the harsh truths of life in

Jim Crow America, and the consequences they could have on his family back home. The Royale examines society’s relationship with our cultural heroes and the responsibilities that are thrust upon them when they find themselves outside of the ropes. Loosely based on real events, The Royale explosively brings to life the ultimate fight for a place in history.

_____

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME, a play by Heidi Schreck, directed by Robyn Lee Horn, presented by The Kavinoky Theatre, starring Lindsay Brandon Hunter, Amara Gomez, and Kodi James. 9/8 - 24 Thu - Fri 7:30, Sat 3:30, Sun 2:00. D'Youville University's Kavinoky Theatre, 320 Porter Ave, Buffalo, NY 14201 716-829-7668 kavinokytheatre.com/

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME BLURB: Fifteen-year-old Heidi earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In this hilarious, hopeful, and achingly human new play, she resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives. Playwright Heidi Schreck’s boundary-breaking play breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of Americans. CONTENT WARNING: What the Constitution Means to Me contains mature and potentially triggering content and is recommended for ages 15+.

_____

AT THE SHAW FESTIVAL THEATRE, Venue by Venue listings.

For details visit https://www.shawfest.com/2023-season/

AT THE FESTIVAL THEATRE

GYPSY

A Musical Fable, Book by Arthur Laurents

Music by Jule Styne, Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Suggested by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee

_____

BLITHE SPIRIT by Noël Coward

_____

THE AMEN CORNER

By James Baldwin

_____

AT THE ROYAL GEORGE THEATRE

PRINCE CASPIAN

Adapted for the stage by Damien Atkins

Based on the novel by C.S. Lewis

_____

ON THE RAZZLE

By Tom Stoppard

Adapted from Einen Jux will er sich machen by Johann Nestroy, but you'll recognize scenes from Thornton Wilder's THE MATCHMAKER and also from the musical HELLO, DOLLY!

_____

VILLAGE WOOING (2023's Lunchtime One‐Act)

By Bernard Shaw

_____

THE SHADOW OF A DOUBT

By Edith Wharton

_____

At the JACKIE MAXWELL STUDIO THEATRE

THE PLAYBOY OF THE WESTERN WORLD

By J.M. Synge

_____

THE APPLE CART by G.B. Shaw, directed by Eda Holmes, starring Tom Rooney and others, is in repertory through Saturday October 7, 2023 at the Shaw Festival’s Jackie Maxwell Studio Theatre behind the Festival Theatre (they share a courtyard), 10 Queen’s Parade, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON (905-468-2172 / 1-800-511-7429) www.shawfest.com Download house program here.

https://www.shawfest.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/Apple-Cart.pdf

_____

THE CLEARING

By Helen Edmundson

_____

And there are two new "venues" at the Shaw Festival including

SPIEGELTENT offering

THE GAME OF LOVE AND CHANCE

A romantic comedy by Pierre de Marivaux

Improvised by the Shaw Festival Ensemble – a new play every time.

MOTHER, DAUGHTER

Written and directed by Selma Dimitrijevic

and there's "OUTDOORS @ THE SHAW"

A SHORT HISTORY OF NIAGARA

Created by Alexandra Montagnese and Mike Petersen

Commissioned and presented by the Shaw Festival

Rogers and Hammerstein’s

A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING – ONE ACT – IN CONCERT

Music by Richard Rodgers

Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

Musical arrangements by Fred Wells

Orchestration by Michael Gibson and Jonathan Tunick

Conceived by Walter Bobbie

_____

For the HOLIDAY SEASON 2023 The Shaw Festival will bring back

Lerner and Loewe’s

BRIGADOON

Book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner, Music by Frederick Loewe

Original dances created by Agnes DeMille

Revised book by Brian Hill

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

By Charles Dickens

Adapted and originally directed by Tim Carroll

_____

Shea's Buffalo Theatre has announced their 2023-24 Broadway Season:

MRS. DOUBTFIRE 9/24 - 30, 2023

MOULIN ROUGE! 10/24 - 11/5, 2023

with ANNIE as a "special engagement" 12/19 - 24, 2023

and then in calendar 2024:

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY 1/16 - 21, 2024

FUNNY GIRL 2/13 - 18, 2024

LES MISERABLES 3/12 - 18, 2024

MAMMA MIA! 4/9 - 14, 2024

MJ THE MUSICAL 6/11 - 16, 2024

_____

Tags
Theater Talk 2023 Theater TalkWBFO Arts & Culture Desk
Anthony Chase
Listen for Theater Talk, Friday morning at 6:45 and 8:45 during Morning Edition.
See stories by Anthony Chase
Peter Hall
Even though "semi-retired," Peter Hall continues to wear many hats. He is the Sunday afternoon host on WBFO’s “sister station,” Classical 94.5 / WNED where he has produced over 1,000 radio interviews with musical artists. If you see him at a theater with a pen in his hand, he’s probably getting ready to co-host “Theater Talk” with Anthony Chase (heard Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45 a.m. on WBFO) or to write a review for www.buffalorising.com. He is also a member of the "Artie Awards" committee (think “Tony Awards for Buffalo theaters”).
See stories by Peter Hall
Latest Episodes
  • CHICAGO at O'Connell & Co features Nicole Cimato as Roxie Hart and Greg Gjurich as Billy Flynn
    Theater Talk: Is theater in free fall? Buffalo's sold-out run of CHICAGO, huge audiences at SIDP, MusicalFare, and Shawfest all say "Not here!"
    Recent op-ed pieces in The Washington Post, The New York Times, and NPR ask the question "Is theater in free fall?" but Anthony says that while some of the high profile theaters such as the Mark Taper Forum in L.A. or Long Wharf in New Haven might be struggling with high overhead costs, here in Buffalo things seem to be good. And the sold-out run of CHICAGO, huge audiences at SIDP, MusicalFare, and Shawfest say "Not here!"For 30 years (as of November 2022) Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase, who joins Peter Hall for a five-minute weekly broadcast at 6:45 and 8:45 Friday mornings on 88.7 WBFO with a podcast available on wbfo.org. NOTE: Theater listings are included with the podcast. As part of BTPM (Buffalo Toronto Public Media), their beat is primarily Buffalo theater, but Broadway, The Shaw Festival, and The Stratford Festival are covered as other relevant art forms are touched on, including ballet and opera.
  • GYPSY at Shawfest dress rehearsal L-R Jason Cadieux as Herbie, Kate Hennig as Rose and Julie Lumsden as Louise
    THEATER TALK: So many musicals and more! GYPSY at Shawfest, CHICAGO at O'Connell & Co., TWELFTH NIGHT (yes!) at MusicalFare, and others! (See listings below,)
    Usually, July means Shakespeare in Delaware Park and The Shaw Festival in Niagara on the Lake, and both are going strong in 2023, but add to that mix more musicals including TWELFTH NIGHT (adapted from Shakespeare) at MusicalFare and CHICAGO at O'Connell & Co. in their home theater on Bailey Avenue. (See listings below.) For 30 years (as of November 2022) Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase, who joins Peter Hall for a five-minute weekly broadcast at 6:45 and 8:45 Friday mornings on 88.7 WBFO with a podcast available on wbfo.org. NOTE: Theater listings are included with the podcast. As part of BTPM (Buffalo Toronto Public Media), their beat is primarily Buffalo theater, but Broadway, The Shaw Festival, and The Stratford Festival are covered as other relevant art forms are touched on, including ballet and opera.
  • At SDP's MEASURE FOR MEASURE L-R Omen Thomas Slade as Lucio, Daniel Lenzian as The Duke
    Theater Talk: Shakespeare in Delaware Park opens excellent MEASURE FOR MEASURE, and we note passing of actor Jerry Maher
    MEASURE FOR MEASURE by William Shakespeare, presented by Shakespeare in Delaware Park, had a very entertaining opening. And Theater Talk mourns the loss of beloved Buffalo character actor, two-time Artie Award winner, Jerry Maher. For 30 years (as of November 2022) Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase, who joins Peter Hall for a five-minute weekly broadcast at 6:45 and 8:45 Friday mornings on 88.7 WBFO with a podcast available on wbfo.org. NOTE: Theater listings are included with the podcast. As part of BTPM (Buffalo Toronto Public Media), their beat is primarily Buffalo theater, but Broadway, The Shaw Festival, and The Stratford Festival are covered as other relevant art forms are touched on, including ballet and opera.
  • THE SOUND INSIDE closes at The Kavinoky Theatre, L-R Aleks Malejs, Brendan Didio.jpg
    Theater Talk: SDP's MEASURE FOR MEASURE opens, many many plays wrap up this Sunday, THE SOUND INSIDE at The Kavinoky is BACK ON STAGE!
    Theater Talk notes the extraordinary number of closings after this weekend. So many great shows! So little time (left)! BLOOM, and DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and GOLDEN GIRLS 3, and GRAND HORIZONS, and THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST, and ANTHONY CHASE, MY LIFE IN THE AUDIENCE, all worthy of your consideration. (See listings below.) Unfortunately, the last four shows of THE SOUND INSIDE at The Kavinoky have been canceled. For 30 years (as of November 2022) Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase, who joins Peter Hall for a five-minute weekly broadcast at 6:45 and 8:45 Friday mornings on 88.7 WBFO with a podcast available on wbfo.org. NOTE: Theater listings are included with the podcast. As part of BTPM (Buffalo Toronto Public Media), their beat is primarily Buffalo theater, but Broadway, The Shaw Festival, and The Stratford Festival are covered as other relevant art forms are touched on, including ballet and opera.
  • THE SOUND INSIDE features L-R Aleks Malejs, Brendan Didio
    Theater Talk: Tonys are in the books, local shows delight: "EARNEST" at Irish , THE SOUND INSIDE at The Kav, Raíces presents BLOOM
    The Tony Awards on Broadway were (unscripted) fun although we were disappointed that Buffalo's Stephen McKinley Henderson did not win Best Actor. "EARNEST" continues at Irish Classical as does THE SOUND INSIDE at the Kavinoky ("a marvelous little puzzle of a play" says Anthony) and BLOOM directed by Katie Mallinson finds the Raices Theater Company using the Road Less Traveled Stage. For 30 years (as of November 2022) Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase, who joins Peter Hall for a five-minute weekly broadcast at 6:45 and 8:45 Friday mornings on 88.7 WBFO with a podcast available on wbfo.org. NOTE: Theater listings are included with the podcast. As part of BTPM (Buffalo Toronto Public Media), their beat is primarily Buffalo theater, but Broadway, The Shaw Festival, and The Stratford Festival are covered as other relevant art forms are touched on, including ballet and opera.
  • Eileen Dugan and Steve Jakiel as Nancy and Bill French in GRAND HORIZONS at the Lancaster Opera House
    Theater Talk: ARTIES a success (click to see winners), many openings this week, JAGGED wows at Shea's, HORIZONS at LOH continues
    The 32nd Annual Artie Awards, sponsored by Buffalo/Toronto Public Media, were held on Monday, June 5, 2023, and you can see the winners below. And just like that, we're already watching shows with a view toward the 33rd Arties to be held in June 2024. For 30 years (as of November 2022) Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase, who joins Peter Hall for a five-minute weekly broadcast at 6:45 and 8:45 Friday mornings on 88.7 WBFO with a podcast available on wbfo.org. NOTE: Theater listings are included with the podcast. As part of BTPM (Buffalo Toronto Public Media), their beat is primarily Buffalo theater, but Broadway, The Shaw Festival, and The Stratford Festival are covered as other relevant art forms are touched on, including ballet and opera.
  • In "EARNEST" at ICTC, Clockwise from Top L: Josh Wilde, Melinda Capeles, Renee Landrigan, Ben Michael Moran
    Theater Talk: Anthony visits New Dramatists in NYC; Many local openings this weekend; Michele Ragusa in town; Arties on Monday
    On Theater Talk this week Anthony talks about visiting the New Dramatists in NYC; George Maharis dead at age 94, who was the victim of anti-gay discrimination. There are many local openings this weekend; Michele Ragusa is in town; and the Artie Awards are on Monday. For 30 years (as of November 2022) Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase, who joins Peter Hall for a five-minute weekly broadcast at 6:45 and 8:45 Friday mornings on 88.7 WBFO with a podcast available on wbfo.org. NOTE: Theater listings are included with the podcast. As part of BTPM (Buffalo Toronto Public Media), their beat is primarily Buffalo theater, but Broadway, The Shaw Festival, and The Stratford Festival are covered as other relevant art forms are touched on, including ballet and opera.
  • TICK...TICK...BOOM! cast mugging at Swan Street Diner L-R Sean Ryan, Joe Russi, Leah Berst.jpg
    Theater Talk: TICK...TICK...BOOM! direction, choreography, acting, music direction all superb.
    This week Theater Talk celebrates the musical TICK...TICK...BOOM! which is selling out and for good reason. For 30 years (as of November 2022) Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase, who joins Peter Hall for a five-minute weekly broadcast at 6:45 and 8:45 Friday mornings on 88.7 WBFO with a podcast available on wbfo.org. NOTE: Theater listings are included with the podcast. As part of BTPM (Buffalo Toronto Public Media), their beat is primarily Buffalo theater, but Broadway, The Shaw Festival, and The Stratford Festival are covered as other relevant art forms are touched on, including ballet and opera.
  • In CULLUD WATTAH at Ujima Big Ma (Verneice Turner) kisses her pregnant daughter Ainee (Dayatra Hassan)
    Theater Talk: All good things must end; 5 closings this weekend: BAREFOOT IN THE PARK, KINKY BOOTS, KRAGTAR, SUNSET BOULEVARD, and SWEAT. CULLUD WATTAH continues at Ujima.
    Once again, something for everyone from campy KINKY BOOTS at Shea's 710, to Neil Simon at Jewish Rep, to CULLUD WATTAH at Ujima, to SUNSET BOULEVARD at O'Connell & Company. For 30 years (as of November 2022) Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase, who joins Peter Hall for a five-minute weekly broadcast at 6:45 and 8:45 Friday mornings on 88.7 WBFO with a podcast available on wbfo.org. NOTE: Theater listings are included with the podcast. As part of BTPM (Buffalo Toronto Public Media), their beat is primarily Buffalo theater, but Broadway, The Shaw Festival, and The Stratford Festival are covered as other relevant art forms are touched on, including ballet and opera.
  • KINKY BOOTS: Lola and her Angels L-R Collin McKee, Kris Bartolomeo, Marc Sacco, Lorenzo Shawn Parnell, Daniel Pieffer, and Johnny Kiener
    Theater Talk: Artie Award Nominations, also a look at "Kragtar," "Sunset Blvd," "Cullud Wattah," "Rust and Redemption," & Neglia Ballet Gala
    Theater Talk topics this week include the Artie Award Nominations, "Kragtar," "Sunset Blvd," "Cullud Wattah," "Rust and Redemption," & the Neglia Ballet Gala coming up next weekend. For 30 years (as of November 2022) Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase, who joins Peter Hall for a five-minute weekly broadcast at 6:45 and 8:45 Friday mornings on 88.7 WBFO with a podcast available on wbfo.org. NOTE: Theater listings are included with the podcast. As part of BTPM (Buffalo Toronto Public Media), their beat is primarily Buffalo theater, but Broadway, The Shaw Festival, and The Stratford Festival are covered as other relevant art forms are touched on, including ballet and opera.
Load More