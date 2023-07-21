Theater Talk: PLAYBOY at Shaw, MUSIC MAN in Lockport, CARMINA BURANA coming to Artpark, THE WAY IT IS coming to Alleyway
Anthony and Peter went up to the Shaw Festival and admired the classic Irish play THE PLAYBOY OF THE WESTERN WORLD. Peter headed up north to see a big production of THE MUSIC MAN at the Historic Palace Theatre in Lockport (see listings below). A spectacular Carmina Burana is coming to Artpark on Saturday, July 29, operatic in scope, and Peter spoke with the director, Gil Rose. Listen to the interview interviews on the Buffalo Toronto Public Media YouTube page or click here:
Just as Artpark is contemplating getting back into opera production however, The Chautauqua Institution is cutting way back on its committment to opera and theatrical productions as reported by Mark Summer in The Buffalo News.
And we have a new play by "The godmother of Buffalo theater" Donna Hoke called THE WAY IT IS coming along next week at the Alleyway Theatre (for FREE) part of the Buffalo Infringement Festival.
GYPSY, A Musical Fable, with Book by Arthur Laurents, Music by Jule Styne, and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim has been called "the perfect musical" by Anthony who will be leading a bus tour up to Niagara on the Lake Wednesday, September 27 leaving from the AAA parking lot in Amherst at 8:30am and returning at 6:30pm. To get your ticket click here:
Anthony's reviews appear in The Buffalo News (buffalonews.com) and Peter's reviews appear in Buffalo Rising (buffalorising.com).
LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these plays), then OPENINGS, then CONTINUING, then The Shaw Festival lineup for 2023.
CLOSINGS:
MUSIC MAN, the musical by Meredith Wilson, presented by Curtain Up Productions July 13 - 23, Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30, Sundays at 3, at the Lockport Palace Theatre, 2 East Ave. Lockport, NY 14094 716.438.1130 lockportpalacetheatre.org
MUSIC MAN BLURB: The Music Man follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band that he vows to organize – this, despite the fact that he doesn’t know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain’s fall. Join us July 13th-23rd for a new take on this classic show!
OPENINGS: (listed alphabetically by title)
None this weekend.
CONTINUING: (listed alphabetically by title)
ANTHONY CHASE: MY LIFE IN THE AUDIENCE, additional show, this Sunday, July 23 at 8:00, an evening of story and song with theater critic, raconteur, and all round bon vivant Anthony Chase with Music Director Phil Farugia at the piano, in the elegant and historic Bittersweet Piano Lounge, in the Hotel Lafayette, 391 Washington Street Buffalo, NY 14203 https://www.eventbrite.com/e/anthony-chase-my-life-in-the-audience-tickets-675201906077
Note: Anthony will be back on stage with MY LIFE IN THE AUDIENCE in August at the Jewish Repertory Theatre. See the listing below under COMING IN LATE JULY & AUGUST.
TWELFTH NIGHT, a musical adaptation of Shakespeare's play, conceived by Kwame Kwei-Armah and Shaina Taub, Music and Lyrics by Shaina Taub, Directed by Susan Drozd, presented by MusicalFare, starring a cast of 16. July 5 to August 6, Wed- Thu at 7:00, Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 and 7:30, Sun at 2:00 at MusicalFare Theatr's Main Stage, on the campus of Daemen College, 4380 Main Street, Amherst, NY 14226 (716) 839-8540
TWELFTH NIGHT BLURB: A contemporary take on the classic Shakespearean tale with an electrifying jazz-funk score by composer Shaina Taub. Named one of the best theatrical productions of 2018 by Time, The Hollywood Reporter, and The Washington Post, TWELFTH NIGHT is a rousing contemporary musical adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic romantic comedy about mistaken identity and self-discovery. It tells the story of Viola, a young heroine who washes up on the shores of Illyria, disguises herself as a man, is hired to court a countess as she falls hard for a Duke. As she navigates this strange and wonderful new land, she finds her true self and discovers true love in the process. The running time of the production is approximately 2 hours, including intermission.
WHERE THERE'S A WILL THERE'S A PLAY, an hour of scenes and sonnets by Shakespeare, adapted by Brendan Didio, directed by Norm Sham, presented in a touring format by Shakespeare in Delaware Park, starring Emily Basset, Heather Casseri, Connor Graham, and Nathaniel "Nate" W.C. Higgins. June 14 - August 21, all shows are free at 7:00 (with one added matinee, July 23 at 4:30 at Freedom Run Winery). All performances are FREE, non-ticketed and open to the public. For dates and locations, scroll down or visit https://shakespeareindelawarepark.org/2023-tour-locations/
Bring your own chair or blanket, picnics are encouraged.
July 21 (7:00PM) – Buffalo Central Terminal
495 Paderewski Dr, Buffalo, NY 14212
July 22 (7:00PM) – Richard E. Pascucci Bandshell
200 Oxford Ave, Lancaster, NY 14086
July 23 (4:30PM & 7:00PM) – Freedom Run Winery
5138 Lower Mountain Rd, Lockport, NY 14094
RAIN OR SHINE – INDOOR LOCATION AVAILABLE
July 24 (7:00PM) – Five Points Bakery
44 Brayton St, Buffalo, NY 14213
July 25 (7:00PM) – Kenan Center
433 Locust St, Lockport, NY 14094
RAIN OR SHINE – INDOOR AVAILABILITY LIMITED
July 26 (7:00PM) – Nike Base Park
3278 Whitehaven Rd, Grand Island, NY 14072
July 31 (7:00PM) – Taylor Road Park
6765 Taylor Rd, Hamburg, NY 14075
August 7 (7:00PM) – Galanti Park
230 Martin Rd, Lackawanna, NY
August 8 (7:00PM) – Clarence Town Park
10405 Main St, Clarence, NY
August 14 (7:00PM) – Academy Park
851 Center St, Lewiston, NY 14092
August 21 (7:00PM) – Bassett Park
359 Klein Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221
COMING IN LATE JULY & AUGUST
ANTHONY CHASE:MY LIFE IN THE AUDIENCE, additional shows in August, two matinees filled with story and song with theater critic, raconteur, and all round bon vivant Anthony Chase with Music Director Phil Farugia at the piano. August 19 and 20, both matinees at 2:00 at The Maxine & Robert Seller Theater in the Jewish Community Center of Greater Buffalo,
Benderson Family Building 2640 North Forest Rd. Getzville, NY 14068 For tickets visit www.jewishrepertorytheatreofwny.org
CARMINA BURANA, by Carl Orff. Artpark presents the North American premiere of Barcelona's La Fura Dels Baus production of Carl Orff's beloved classic CARMINA BURANA in a whole new way. One night only, Saturday, July 29 at 8:00 pm in the Mainstage Theater, Grammy Award-winning Gil Rose will conduct the Grammy Award-winning Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus, with soloists, costumes, staging, and special effects.
ROMEO & JULIET by William Shakespeare, presented by Shakespeare in Delaware Park, directed by Chris Kelly starring Aidan Conklin and Erin Grace Kely in the title roles. July 27 - August 20, Tuesdays-Sundays nightly at 7:15 on "Shakespeare Hill" near the Rose Garden and the casino in Delaware Park. Bring your own chair or blanket, picnics are encouraged. (716) 856-4533) www.shakespeareindelawarepark.org
ROMEO & JULIET BLURB (from shakespeare.org.uk): An age-old vendetta between two powerful families erupts into bloodshed. A group of masked Montagues risk further conflict by gatecrashing a Capulet party. A young lovesick Romeo Montague falls instantly in love with Juliet Capulet, who is due to marry her father’s choice, Paris. With the help of Juliet’s nurse, the women arrange for the couple to marry the next day, but Romeo’s attempt to halt a street fight leads to the death of Juliet’s own cousin, Tybalt, for which Romeo is banished. In a desperate attempt to be reunited with Romeo, Juliet follows the Friar’s plot and fakes her own death. The message fails to reach Romeo, and believing Juliet dead, he takes his life in her tomb. Juliet wakes to find Romeo’s corpse beside her and kills herself. The grieving family agree to end their feud.
THE WAY IT IS, a play by Donna Hoke, directed by Sabrina Kahwaty, starring Colleen Pine and Jacob Applegate July 28 at 7:30 p.m. (opening night), then August 4 at 7:30 p.m., then both August 5 and 6 at both 4 and 7:30 each day, at the Alleyway Theatre Cabaret space, 1 Curtain Up Alley in Buffalo (adjacent to Shea's Buffalo). part of the Buffalo Infringement Festival. No reservation necessary; open seating. House opens a half hour before the show and the Alleyway lobby opens one hour before the show. The show is about 70 minutes long with no intermission and all performances will be followed by a talkback.
THE WAY IT IS BLURB: When Cane dumps fiancee Yasmine after eight years, he's finished. But a trip back to their apartment to collect his things becomes a lesson in truth... and consequences. Content warning: sexual assault, firearm present on stage. Intimacy direction by Nicolette Navarro.
Firearms safety/fight direction by Stefanie Warnick. All performances are in the cabaret space at Alleyway Theatre and free of charge (donations accepted; all proceeds go to participating artists).
AT THE SHAW FESTIVAL THEATRE, Venue by Venue listings.
For details visit https://www.shawfest.com/2023-season/
AT THE FESTIVAL THEATRE
GYPSY
A Musical Fable, Book by Arthur Laurents
Music by Jule Styne, Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim
Suggested by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee
Noël Coward’s
BLITHE SPIRIT
THE AMEN CORNER
By James Baldwin
AT THE ROYAL GEORGE THEATRE
PRINCE CASPIAN
Adapted for the stage by Damien Atkins
Based on the novel by C.S. Lewis
ON THE RAZZLE
By Tom Stoppard
Adapted from Einen Jux will er sich machen by Johann Nestroy
VILLAGE WOOING (2023's Lunchtime One‐Act)
By Bernard Shaw
THE SHADOW OF A DOUBT
By Edith Wharton
At the JACKIE MAXWELL STUDIO THEATRE
THE PLAYBOY OF THE WESTERN WORLD
By J.M. Synge
THE APPLE CART
By Bernard Shaw
THE CLEARING
By Helen Edmundson
And there are two new "venues" at the Shaw Festival including
SPIEGELTENT offering
THE GAME OF LOVE AND CHANCE
A romantic comedy by Pierre de Marivaux
Improvised by the Shaw Festival Ensemble – a new play every time.
MOTHER, DAUGHTER
Written and directed by Selma Dimitrijevic
and there's "OUTDOORS @ THE SHAW"
A SHORT HISTORY OF NIAGARA
Created by Alexandra Montagnese and Mike Petersen
Commissioned and presented by the Shaw Festival
Rogers and Hammerstein’s
A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING – ONE ACT – IN CONCERT
Music by Richard Rodgers
Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II
Musical arrangements by Fred Wells
Orchestration by Michael Gibson and Jonathan Tunick
Conceived by Walter Bobbie
And this year for the HOLIDAY SEASON The Shaw Festival will bring back
Lerner and Loewe’s
BRIGADOON
Book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner, Music by Frederick Loewe
Original dances created by Agnes DeMille
Revised book by Brian Hill
A CHRISTMAS CAROL
By Charles Dickens
Adapted and originally directed by Tim Carroll
Shea's Buffalo Theatre has announced their 2023-24 Broadway Season:
MRS. DOUBTFIRE 9/24 - 30, 2023
MOULIN ROUGE! 10/24 - 11/5, 2023
with ANNIE as a "special engagement" 12/19 - 24, 2023
and then in calendar 2024:
GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY 1/16 - 21, 2024
FUNNY GIRL 2/13 - 18, 2024
LES MISERABLES 3/12 - 18, 2024
MAMMA MIA! 4/9 - 14, 2024
MJ THE MUSICAL 6/11 - 16, 2024
