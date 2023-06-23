Theater Talk: SDP's MEASURE FOR MEASURE opens, many many plays wrap up this Sunday, THE SOUND INSIDE cancels final shows.

Theater Talk notes the extraordinary number of closings this weekend. So many shows! So little time (left)! BLOOM, and DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and GOLDEN GIRLS 3, and GRAND HORIZONS, and THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST, and ANTHONY CHASE, MY LIFE IN THE AUDIENCE, all worthy of your consideration. (See listings below.)

And, sad to say, THE SOUND INSIDE at D'Youville University's Kavinoky Theatre canceled its final four shows. The cast is healthy, but unforeseen circumstances prevailed. If you bought tickets, management is reaching out to you.

There is one show opening this week, though, and that's MEASURE FOR MEASURE at Shakespeare in Delaware Park, every night at7:15 except Mondays, through July 16. (See listings below.)

Anthony's reviews appear in The Buffalo News (buffalonews.com) and Peter's reviews appear in Buffalo Rising (buffalorising.com).

LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these plays), then OPENINGS, then CONTINUING, the OPENINGS LATER THIS MONTH.

CLOSINGS:

ANTHONY CHASE: MY LIFE IN THE AUDIENCE, final performance at The Bittersweet Piano Lounge in the Hotel Lafayette, Sunday evening, June 25, at 8:00 pm. 391 Washington Street, Buffalo, New York 14203 www.buffalounitedartists.org or https://mylifeintheaudience.bpt.me/

Walk-Up Purchases at the Door: CASH ONLY!

ANTHONY CHASE BLURB: An evening of story and song with theater critic, raconteur, and all round bon vivant Anthony Chase, with music director Philip Farugia at the piano of the elegant Bittersweet Piano Lounge in the Hotel Lafayette, 391 Washington Street, Buffalo, New York.

For 30 years Anthony has kept listeners of WBFO informed of events in the theater world with his popular Friday morning radio segment “Theater Talk.” He is senior theater critic for the Buffalo News, and for many years, was the theater editor for Artvoice. He keeps the region informed of news of the theater in his blog: theatertalkbuffalo.com

In this sophisticated and amusing cabaret performance, Anthony will regale audiences with song and tales of his storied life attending the theater. Names will be dropped!

_____

BLOOM, a play by Marco Antonio Rodriguez, WNY Premiere, directed by Katie Mallinson, presented by Raíces Theatre Company, starring Alejandro Gómez and Victoria Pérez, June 9 - 25, Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30, Sundays at 6, Raíces Theatre Company at Road Less Traveled Theater 456 Main Street raicestheatrecompany.com

BLOOM BLURB: For years the government has sought to eradicate those who love in the way that Roan does. After being taken, imprisoned, and tortured, he is now returned home to his mother, Julia. But the sentence is clear: she has but one hour to end her son’s life or face the consequences for her and her entire family.

_____

DEAR EVAN HANSEN (Shea's "special engagement") runs June 20-25, 2023. Tuesday - Friday at 7:30, Saturday at 2:00 and 8:00, Sunday at 1:00 and 6:30. Shea's Buffalo Theatre, a.k.a. Shea's Performing Arts Center, 646 Main Street Buffalo, NY 14202 (716) 845-1410 sheas.org

DEAR EVAN HANSEN BLURB: A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he’s always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. WARNING - DEAR EVAN HANSEN is recommended for ages 12+. This production contains some adult themes, including discussions of suicide.

_____

GOLDEN GIRLS 3, "a naughty drag parody" by David Cerda, directed by Todd Warfield, June 1 - 24, Thursdays - Sundays at 7:30, with Saturday matinees at 3:30 on both June 17 and June 24, at The Alleyway Theatre 1 Curtain Up Alley, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-852-2600 alleyway.com

GOLDEN GIRLS 3 BLURB: Leave the kids at home for this adults-only naughty drag parody featuring Dorothy, Rose, Sophia, and Blanche getting into lots of x-rated mischief!

GRAND HORIZONS, a comedy by Bess Wohl, directed by Frank Kuhn, starring Eileen Dugan, Steven Jakiel, Pamela Rose Mangus, Jason Francey, Merrick Allen, Lisa Sember, Shawn Adiletta. June 9 - 25, Fridays - Saturdays at 7:30, Sundays at 2:30. Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Ave., Lancaster (683-1776). www.lancasteropera.org

_____

GRAND HORIZONS BLURB: Nancy and Bill practically breathe in unison; they anticipate each other's sighs, sneezes, and ends of sentences. But just as they settle into "Grand Horizons," their new retirement community, Nancy wants out. Sophisticated and funny, provocative and honest, this new Broadway hit comedy takes an intimate look at the unpredictable and enduring nature of love. (Contains mature themes and language, recommended for age 18+)

_____

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST, a comedy by Oscar Wilde, directed by Kristen Tripp Kelley, produced by Irish Classical Theatre, starring Josh Wilde as John Worthing, Ben Michael Moran as Algernon Moncrieff, Chris Kelly as Lady Bracknell, with Melinda Capeles, Renee Landrigan, Vincenzo McNeill, Jenn Stafford, and Charmagne Chi. June 2 - 25, Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30, Saturdays at 3, Sundays at 2 at The Andrews Theatre, 625 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14203. 716-853-4282 irishclassical.com

"EARNEST" BLURB: Oscar Wilde’s classic comedy of confused identity lights up ICTC’s early Summer. John Worthing is Jack, except when he’s Ernest. And his best friend Algernon is Algy… except when he’s Ernest. What does Victorian-era code-switching and the quest for self-discovery look like in 2023? Vibrant characters, mistaken identities, and farcical antics come to play in this effervescent finale to ICTC’s 32nd Season, helmed by Kristen Tripp Kelley in her ICTC directorial debut.

_____

A CANCELLATION:

THE SOUND INSIDE, a play by Adam Rapp, directed by Kyle LoConti, starring Aleks Malejs as Bella Baird and Brendan Didio as Christopher. FINAL FOUR SHOWS CANCELED. June 9- 25, Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30, Saturdays at 3:30, Sundays at 2. Kavinoky Theatre, 320 Porter Ave. (716) 829-7668 www.kavinokytheatre.com RUNTIME: 95 minutes

THE SOUND INSIDE BLURB: A brilliant Ivy League writing professor. A talented yet mysterious Yale student. An unthinkable favor. Everyone has a story - the question is how it ends. Production Design by Loraine O’Donnell, Light Design by Brian Cavanagh, Video Design by Nicholas Taboni, and Sound Design by Geoff Tocin.

OPENINGS: (listed alphabetically by title)

MEASURE FOR MEASURE by William Shakespeare, presented by Shakespeare in Delaware Park, directed by Virginia Monte, starring Daniel Lendzian, Gretchen Didio, Luke Brewer, Lisa Ludwig. June 22-July 16, Tuesdays-Sundays nightly at 7:15 on "Shakespeare Hill" near the Rose Garden and the casino in Delaware Park. Bring your own chair or blanket, picnics are encouraged. (716) 856-4533) www.shakespeareindelawarepark.org

MEASURE FOR MEASURE BLURB: The Duke leaves Angelo in charge of Vienna, where he rules as a religious tyrant, quickly condemning Claudio to death for immoral behavior. However, Angelo offers to pardon Claudio if his sister, Isabella, sleeps with him. Isabella agrees but actually has Angelo's fiancee switch places with her. The Duke returns to spare Claudio, punish Angelo, and propose to Isabella.

_____

CONTINUING: (listed alphabetically by title)

COME BLOW YOUR HORN, a comedy by Neil Simon presented by Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre, directed by Jay Desiderio, starring Joseph Marciniak, Jacob Applegate, Buddy Baker, Molly McGrath Alyssa Grace Adams, Marc Ruffino, Cindy Schmitt. May 11-Jul 9, Thu & Sat dinner at 6, show at 7:30; Sun dinner at 1, show at 2:30. Bobby J’s Italian American Grille, 204 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga (395-3207). www.mybobbyjs.com

COME BLOW YOUR HORN BLURB: Buddy is a 21-year-old virgin who decides to leave the home of his parents and live with his older brother Alan who is a ladies' man leading a swinging '60s lifestyle with an apartment in Manhattan's East Sixties. Later in the play Alan discovers feelings for one of the many women with whom he is sleeping and when she leaves him, he falls apart. Meanwhile, Buddy is becoming the ladies man.

____

WHERE THERE'S A WILL THERE'S A PLAY, an hour of scenes and sonnets by Shakespeare, adapted by Brendan Didio, directed by Norm Sham, presented in a touring format by Shakespeare in Delaware Park, starring Emily Basset, Heather Casseri, Connor Graham, and Nathaniel "Nate" W.C. Higgins. June 14 - August 21, all shows are free at 7:00 (with one added matinee, July 23 at 4:30 at Freedom Run Winery). For dates and locations, visit https://shakespeareindelawarepark.org/2023-tour-locations/

Bring your own chair or blanket, picnics are encouraged.

_____

Shea's Buffalo Theatre has announced their 2023-24 Broadway Season:

MRS. DOUBTFIRE 9/24 - 30, 2023

MOULIN ROUGE! 10/24 - 11/5, 2023

with ANNIE as a "special engagement" 12/19 - 24, 2023

and then in calendar 2024:

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY 1/16 - 21, 2024

FUNNY GIRL 2/13 - 18, 2024

LES MISERABLES 3/12 - 18, 2024

MAMMA MIA! 4/9 - 14, 2024

MJ THE MUSICAL 6/11 - 16, 2024

_____

2023 ARTIE AWARD WINNERS

PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

Murder on the Orient Express for All for One Productions

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

Once on This Island

Shea’s

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A PLAY

Toni Stone

Ujima Theatre Company

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A MUSICAL

Disaster!

MusicalFare

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Chris Handley

Kragtar! The American Monster Musical

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Katie Mallinson

Guards at the Taj

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

Kristy E. Cavanagh

Nice Work If You Can Get It

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Joe Russi in Cabaret

Second Generation

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Kevin Craig in Every Brilliant Thing

Second Generation

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Amy Jakiel, Kragtar! The American Monster Musical

LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Aleks Malejs in People, Places, and Things

EMANUEL FRIED AWARD FOR NEW PLAY

María Pérez-Gómez and Victoria Pérez for Isleña

Raices Theater Company

OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN

Lynne Koscielniak

Murder On The Orient Express

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ELEMENT

Kris Bartolomeo for Makeup Design in The Addams Family

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN

Jenna Damberger

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Shakespeare in Delaware Park

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR MUSICAL

Anthony Alcocer in Rock of Ages

OUTSTANDING Supporting Actor in a Play

Brian Brown in Toni Stone

OUTSTANDING Supporting Actress in a Play

Lisa Ludwig in Murder on the Orient Express

OUTSTANDING Supporting Actress Musical

Arin Lee Dandes in Disaster!

Outstanding Featured PERFORMANCE

Renee Landrigan in Alley of the Dolls

OUTSTANDING DEBUT

Zhanna Reed in Once on This Island

KATHARINE CORNELL (for out of town actors)

Brian Marable in Thurgood

Irish Classical Theatre

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT

Loraine O’Donnell

Michele Ragusa

