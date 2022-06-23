The Bridge Focus Group Needs You

In just the few short months WBFO The Bridge has been on the air, we’ve gotten great feedback from listeners like you and from the community. Later this month, we’ll be conducting focus groups on Zoom, bringing together Bridge listeners to hear what you like and what we could be doing better. It’s your chance to help shape our programming, our music, and our mission. If this sounds like something that interests you, go to The Bridge Radio Virtual Focus Group and fill out our short survey. We’ll send participants a $50 digital Visa gift card for your time. Thanks again for listening to WBFO The Bridge, and helping us make it better.