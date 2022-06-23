© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
College Radio for Adults
Join the Crew
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Bridge Focus Group Needs You

WBFO The Bridge Focus Group

In just the few short months WBFO The Bridge has been on the air, we’ve gotten great feedback from listeners like you and from the community. Later this month, we’ll be conducting focus groups on Zoom, bringing together Bridge listeners to hear what you like and what we could be doing better. It’s your chance to help shape our programming, our music, and our mission. If this sounds like something that interests you, go to The Bridge Radio Virtual Focus Group and fill out our short survey. We’ll send participants a $50 digital Visa gift card for your time. Thanks again for listening to WBFO The Bridge, and helping us make it better.