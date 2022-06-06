© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

State

NY girding for shark season with more drones, vigilance

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Associated Press
Published June 6, 2022 at 6:45 AM EDT
A graphic asking, "HAVE YOU SPOTTED A SHARK IN NY?"
Stephanie Rekemeyer
/
NYS Department of Environmental Conservation

A number of factors, including warming ocean temperatures, are contributing to an expected proliferation of sharks along the New York coastline this summer.

In response, the state has expanded a drone program designed to keep track of them.

Scientists say sharks are swimming north to cooler waters earlier than usual. A resurgence of the bunker fish population is also luring them.

Although shark attacks on people are rare, some species such as bull sharks are known to swim in shallow waters.

Newsday reports that New York has bought more shark-spotting drones and has trained more people to operate them.

State WBFO NewsNew York News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
