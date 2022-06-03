© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
State

NY lawmakers approve new 'landmark' voting rights protections

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Dan Clark
Published June 3, 2022 at 8:04 AM EDT
An "ENTRANCE POLLING PLACE BOARD OF ELECTIONS COUNTY OF ERIE" sign taped to a silver door.
File photo
/
WBFO News

The state legislature approved new voting rights legislation on Thursday that would, among other things, require certain local governments to seek clearance from the state when they make changes to their elections, like clearing voter rolls or moving polling sites.

The bill, named after civil rights icon and late Rep. John R. Lewis, will now head to Gov. Kathy Hochul after passing the State Senate earlier this week.

It’s considered a landmark voting rights bill; the measure would also create new legal protections against voter intimidation and deception, and allow voters to more easily sue over discriminatory voting practices.

“Today, we prohibited voter suppression in the state of New York. Today, we prohibited voter dilution in the state of New York,” said Assemblymember Latrice Walker, a Democrat from Brooklyn who sponsored the bill. “Its soul mission is to safeguard the very cornerstone of our democracy: our right to vote.”

The bill would require local governments that have a history of racial discrimination to seek pre-clearance from the state Attorney General’s Office before they make any major changes to how they administer their elections. A series of changes would qualify for that pre-clearance standard, from how voters are registered to how polling sites are managed and placed ahead of an election.

It would also protect voters from unexpected changes ahead of an election, like how elections officials in New York City purged 200,000 voters from the city’s rolls in 2016.

State Sen. Zellnor Myrie, a Democrat from Brooklyn who carried the bill in his respective chamber, said the legislation would make the state’s elections more secure for voters.

"For as long as our country has existed, there have been those who seek to restrict voting and diminish democracy,” Myrie said. “Today, New York is taking a stand. We will always be a pro-voter state, and our laws must reflect that.”

Republicans largely voted against the bill in both chambers, pointing partly to anticipated costs for local governments that might fall under the legislation’s provisions.

Assemblymember Mary Beth Walsh, R-Saratoga, said she was concerned about how that could clog up the state’s courts, and lead to a web of legal troubles for those municipalities.

“Ultimately this legislation will present unfettered access to courts for subjective voter rights availing municipalities, school boards, and boards of election to a litigation bomb,” Walsh said.

Hochul has signaled support for a federal bill with the same provisions, but hasn’t said publicly if she plans to sign the legislation.

Tags

State WBFO NewsNew York NewsVoting Rights
Dan Clark
See stories by Dan Clark