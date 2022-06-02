© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

State

NY AG issues cease-and-desist letters to sellers of 'ghost gun' parts

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Cheryl Hagen
Published June 2, 2022 at 9:08 AM EDT
A 9mm pistol build kit with a commercial slide and barrel with a polymer frame is displayed at the White House.
Carolyn Kaster
/
AP
A 9mm pistol build kit with a commercial slide and barrel with a polymer frame is displayed at the White House.

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday took action to crack down on firearms sellers illegally selling and advertising gun parts that are used to create homemade, untraceable firearms known as ghost guns.

An investigation by the Office of the Attorney General found that 28 firearms sellers across the state advertised and/or offered to sell one or more unfinished frames, receivers and/or kits containing both. The OAG’s investigation found that a majority of these gun sellers were located in Western New York and on Long Island.

New York law prohibits the sale, exchange or disposal of unfinished frames and receivers.

In cease-and-desist letters to all 28 dealers, James ordered these businesses to immediately stop advertising and selling the prohibited parts and warned of the legal consequences, including imprisonment, if they do not comply.

June is Gun Violence Awareness Month.

State WBFO NewsNew York NewsTish JamesGuns
Cheryl Hagen