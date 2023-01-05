WATCH: UC Medical Center Discusses Damar Hamlin's Recovery Process

Physicians from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where Damar Hamlin is being treated, said at a Thursday news conference that Hamlin had woken up and appears to have his neurological function intact after suffering cardiac arrest on Monday night.

"We had significant concern about him after the injury and after the event that happened on the field, but he has made substantial improvement," UCMC physician Timothy Pritts said.

Dr. Pritts and Dr. William Knight praised the life-saving measures of the

Buffalo Bills training staff.

"The Bills training staff who was with him immediately recognized that this was not a run of the mill injury and that they had a significant event on their hands and immediately responded and got the emergency response team involved in his care. And really, this went as well as something like this could go under very challenging circumstances, and they did a fantastic job which is why we're here today,"

Watch the press conference below to learn more about Damar Hamlin's recovery process.