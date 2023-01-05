© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

The Buffalo Toronto Public Media building is closed to the public while we clean up from a burst sprinkler system that caused significant damage throughout our facility. Our radio and TV station operations are not impacted, although you may hear some familiar voices at different times on Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

Sports

WATCH: UC Medical Center Discusses Damar Hamlin's Recovery Process

WBFO-FM 88.7
Published January 5, 2023 at 5:43 PM EST
Damar Hamlin.jpeg
Duane Burleson
/
AP Photo
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Nov. 20, 2022, in Detroit. Hamlin collapsed on the field and appeared to be getting CPR before being driven off the field in an ambulance during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Physicians from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where Damar Hamlin is being treated, said at a Thursday news conference that Hamlin had woken up and appears to have his neurological function intact after suffering cardiac arrest on Monday night.

"We had significant concern about him after the injury and after the event that happened on the field, but he has made substantial improvement," UCMC physician Timothy Pritts said.

Dr. Pritts and Dr. William Knight praised the life-saving measures of the
Buffalo Bills training staff.

"The Bills training staff who was with him immediately recognized that this was not a run of the mill injury and that they had a significant event on their hands and immediately responded and got the emergency response team involved in his care. And really, this went as well as something like this could go under very challenging circumstances, and they did a fantastic job which is why we're here today,"

Watch the press conference below to learn more about Damar Hamlin's recovery process.

