WATCH: Bills press conference about Damar Hamlin with Coach McDermott & players

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen addressed the media after Thursday’s practice. Topics included: Damar Hamlin’s recovery process, coach/player’s perspective on Damar Hamlin’s incident, Mario Hamlin’s discussion with the team, the focus on mental health, the importance of sticking together as a team/staff in hardship, donations to Damar Hamlin’s toy drive, resources in the community, Damar’s positive attitude in the locker room, Damar’s first message after regaining consciousness and the team’s positive perspective on Damar’s future.

Bills cornerback Dane Jackson and Bills center Mitch Morse addressed the media after practice on Thursday, January 5th. Topics include: the relief of hearing good news about Damar Hamlin’s recovery process, thankfulness of the medical staff, bond/brotherhood amongst the team, Damar asking “did we win?” after regaining consciousness, Damar Hamlin previously being there for Dane Jackson during his injury against the Tennessee Titans, Dane and Damar’s friendship, money raised for Damar’s toy drive, Damar’s selflessness while helping out others, positive messages to Damar, Damar’s support from his family, Damar’s relationship with his little brother and Damar’s positive affirmations before and after games.

