© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Buffalo Toronto Public Media building is closed to the public while we clean up from a burst sprinkler system that caused significant damage throughout our facility. Our radio and TV station operations are not impacted, although you may hear some familiar voices at different times on Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

Sports

WATCH: Bills press conference about Damar Hamlin with Coach McDermott & players

WBFO-FM 88.7
Published January 5, 2023 at 7:03 PM EST
Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills NFL football team, pictured in June 2022.
AP
Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills NFL football team, pictured in June 2022.

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen addressed the media after Thursday’s practice. Topics included: Damar Hamlin’s recovery process, coach/player’s perspective on Damar Hamlin’s incident, Mario Hamlin’s discussion with the team, the focus on mental health, the importance of sticking together as a team/staff in hardship, donations to Damar Hamlin’s toy drive, resources in the community, Damar’s positive attitude in the locker room, Damar’s first message after regaining consciousness and the team’s positive perspective on Damar’s future.

Watch the press conference below.

Bills cornerback Dane Jackson and Bills center Mitch Morse addressed the media after practice on Thursday, January 5th. Topics include: the relief of hearing good news about Damar Hamlin’s recovery process, thankfulness of the medical staff, bond/brotherhood amongst the team, Damar asking “did we win?” after regaining consciousness, Damar Hamlin previously being there for Dane Jackson during his injury against the Tennessee Titans, Dane and Damar’s friendship, money raised for Damar’s toy drive, Damar’s selflessness while helping out others, positive messages to Damar, Damar’s support from his family, Damar’s relationship with his little brother and Damar’s positive affirmations before and after games.

Watch the press conference below.

Tags
Sports WBFO NewsDamar HamlinBuffalo BillsLocal