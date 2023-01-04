© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Buffalo Toronto Public Media building is closed to the public while we clean up from a burst sprinkler system that caused significant damage throughout our facility. Our radio and TV station operations are not impacted, although you may hear some familiar voices at different times on Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

Sports

Athletic Trainers plan and respond to cardiac-related emergencies in sports

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Holly Kirkpatrick
Published January 4, 2023 at 10:32 AM EST
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin is examined during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday in Cincinnati.
Jeff Dean
/
AP
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin is examined during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday in Cincinnati.

Athletic Trainers or ‘AT’s are usually first on the scene when an athlete suffers an injury in professional sports. Ryan and Sarah Krzyzanowicz both lead the Masters of Science in Athletic Training at the University at Buffalo, they spoke with WBFO’s Holly Kirkpatrick about the importance of planning and preparation for cardiac-related emergencies in sports, as well as how they train their students for real-life emergencies.

Tags
Sports WBFO NewsLocalSports InjuryUniversity at Buffalo
Holly Kirkpatrick
See stories by Holly Kirkpatrick