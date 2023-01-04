Athletic Trainers plan and respond to cardiac-related emergencies in sports
Athletic Trainers or ‘AT’s are usually first on the scene when an athlete suffers an injury in professional sports. Ryan and Sarah Krzyzanowicz both lead the Masters of Science in Athletic Training at the University at Buffalo, they spoke with WBFO’s Holly Kirkpatrick about the importance of planning and preparation for cardiac-related emergencies in sports, as well as how they train their students for real-life emergencies.