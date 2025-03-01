Sound Barriers
The music industry is constantly evolving, facing challenges that often go unnoticed. That’s where Sound Barriers, a short interview series from The Bridge, comes in. We’re breaking it all down—unpacking how the music business navigates shifting policies, economic pressures and an ever-changing landscape. First up, we’re diving deep into tariffs and their ripple effect on artists, labels and fans.
Episodes:
-
Episode One of Sound Barriers features a conversation with Donny Kutzbach, co-owner of Town Ballroom and Funtime Presents.