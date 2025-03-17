© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Nature

Purgatory | Katavi: Africa's Fallen Paradise

Season 43 Episode 11

The dry season is developing into a severe drought that is more intense than anything Katavi National Park has witnessed before. The young animals attempt to understand their rapidly changing world while the experienced adults rely on their years of knowledge to survive.

Aired: 04/08/25
Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, The Fairweather Foundation, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and Ken Hao, Sarah and Sandra Lyu in memory of Seung and Dorothy Lyu, Colin S. Edwards, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, Filomen M. D’Agostino Foundation, Lillian Goldman Charitable Trust, Gregg Peters Monsees Foundation, Seton J. Melvin, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Sandra Atlas Bass, Bradley L. Goldberg Family Foundation, Dr. George Stanley and Sandra Caruso, The Hite Foundation, Kitty Hawks and Larry Lederman, Perpetual Kindness Foundation and Sun Hill Renewal Fund, Ruth Mary Einhorn, Arlene and Milton D. Berkman, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and by Viewers Like You.
Latest Episodes
Nature
Salvation | Katavi: Africa's Fallen Paradise
After drought, the rains finally come. But can Katavi survive the flooding?
Episode: S43 E12
Nature
Sanctuary | Katavi: Africa’s Fallen Paradise
Meet the hippo, crocodile and lion families navigating the dry season in Katavi National Park.
Episode: S43 E10
Watch 52:29
Nature
Museum Alive with David Attenborough
Sir David Attenborough explores London’s Natural History Museum, where extinct creatures come alive.
Episode: S43 E9 | 52:29
Watch 52:51
Nature
Expedition Killer Whale
A team of scientists and filmmakers explore the Antarctic waters to learn more about killer whales.
Episode: S43 E8 | 52:51
Watch 53:33
Nature
Outlanders | Big Cats, Small World
The change of seasons brings turmoil and tough choices to the three big cat families.
Episode: S43 E7 | 53:33
Watch 53:33
Nature
Landlords | Big Cats, Small World
Lion, leopard and cheetah parents attempt to co-exist and raise their cubs in Botswana.
Episode: S43 E6 | 53:33
Watch 53:03
Nature
Attenborough’s Life Journey
An intimate portrait of Sir David Attenborough’s life and career in natural history.
Episode: S43 E5 | 53:03
Watch 53:33
Nature
Lions of the Skeleton Coast
Follow three orphaned desert lion cubs as they navigate the brutal Skeleton Coast of Namibia.
Episode: S43 E4 | 53:33
Watch 53:33
Nature
San Diego: America’s Wildest City
Experience San Diego, where dazzling biodiversity thrives amidst a transformed urban landscape.
Episode: S43 E3 | 53:33
Watch 53:31
Nature
Dracula’s Hidden Kingdom
Discover the wildlife of Transylvania, a mysterious region hiding some of Europe’s last wilderness.
Episode: S43 E2 | 53:31