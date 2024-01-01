Thursdays at 11am

With Good Reason brings together higher education institutions and Virginia Humanities to make scholarly research accessible to all. Each week, we share exciting discoveries, rigorous debates, and new knowledge, with ever-curious host Sarah McConnell guiding the conversation. Our show has won five Gabriel Awards for Best Documentary or Public Affairs Programs and is also the recipient of top honors from the Public Radio News Directors, Radio and Television Digital News Association, and the Virginia Association of Broadcasters.