WBFO Presents: The Legend of Sleepy Hollow | A BTPM Radio Play Production

Buffalo Toronto Public Media and the theatre department of SUNY University at Buffalo have teamed up to tell the classic terrifying tale in radio play-style, complete with voice actors, foley sound effects, and a studio audience.

This 60-minute radio play adaptation of Washington Irving's timeless tale, written by Aaron Mays, tells the story of Ichabod Crane, a schoolteacher who encounters the malevolent Headless Horseman, believed to be a decapitated Hessian soldier from the Revolutionary War, on his journey through a haunted town.

The performances will include music, voice actors, and sound effects, leaving listeners to ponder the blurred lines between reality and the supernatural. As a creative nod to public broadcasting, satirical promotional announcements will be performed by BTPM staff members as “commercials” during the breaks in the show, just like they did with traditional radio dramas.