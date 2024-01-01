Wednesdays at 11am and Saturdays at 7pm

Open to Debate is devoted to promoting healthy, nonpartisan, debate-driven dialogue. It stands as a meeting ground for the intellectually curious, where individuals with contrasting perspectives can interact respectfully and openly. The crux of the mission is to champion an open mind for problem-solving, both on individual and national levels. At its core, "Open to Debate" is a clarion call to dispense with contempt and embrace constructive dialogue, showing respect for diverse perspectives and the intrinsic worth of an informed debate.

