Fridays at 7pm beginning September 1

Are you ready for a game-changer? Western New York Athletics have partnered with WBFO to become your source for Western New York high school football coverage.

Every Friday at 7pm, listen to WBFO’s Friday Night Lights as our region’s top-tier teams take the field, from the Jamestown Red Raiders to the Bennett Tigers, the 2023 Class AA State Champions. Stu Boyar leads the team of seasoned pros delivering the games. Listen to WBFO every Friday at 7pm to find out who will take home the W.

Friday Night Lights 2023 Schedule

9/1 Williamsville at Sweet Home

9/8 Bennett at McKinley

9/15 West Seneca East at South Park

9/22 Orchard Park at Lancaster

9/29 Lancaster at Bennett

10/6 Lancaster at Jamestown

10/13 Bennett at Jamestown

10/20 South Park at Health Sciences