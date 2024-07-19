Compact Civics
Compact Civics is a 20-part series of non-partisan shorts help citizens gain a better understanding of how government works. Host Cory McCants explains broad civics concepts in a fun and entertaining way. With just the right dose of humor, levity and visual intrigue, the series explores topics related to voting, branches of governance, and local civic responsibility.
Latest Episodes
Want to vote but need a map? Finding the polling location where you cast your vote in an election can be needlessly tricky at times. Luckily, Cory McCants is here to guide you to your polling destination in this episode of Compact Civics!
With all of the snow and nasty weather the city of Buffalo can get, it's important that our public works department is strong and ready to go at a moment's notice. In this episode of Compact Civics, Cory McCants explains the functionality of the public works department, as well as the public works responsibilities divided up between cities and states.
Voting rights is a critical issue! In this episode, Cory highlights historical and contemporary efforts to strip these rights and the resulting disenfranchisement. Understanding and preserving voting rights is essential for ensuring a fair and representative democracy for all.
Technology gets better every day. That can be great to keep us all connected, but it can also spell trouble; it can divide us through misinformation, disinformation, and the internet ne'er-do-wells. Fear not though – Cory has your back with a tool kit on media literacy and how you can spot those problems.
You may have heard that anyone can just show up and vote at the polls on election day, but that's just not true! In fact, there is a thorough process and strict criteria that everyone must follow in order to register to vote, well in advance of election day. Find out what that entails!
Seems like all we get is two choices when voting in the United States. Is there another choice? In this episode, Cory digs into third parties and how they might offer voters alternatives to the traditional Democrat and Republican choices. But also, how they can potentially influence election outcomes. Can they have unintended consequences? Find out!
Don't like a law in your area? You can change it! Referendums allow voters to directly influence laws if it makes it on the ballot. Referendums can be mandatory, required for significant actions like constitutional changes, or they can be optional, proposed by the government or citizens to address specific issues. It's a form of direct democracy that can empower the public. Special thanks to our partners, the Buffalo Presidential Center, whose mission is to explore and share stories about Buffalo and Western New York's historic and contemporary contributions to the U.S. Presidency and national affairs.
What if you and your neighbor had completely different political representation? Because of Gerrymandering, that's a reality for millions. In this episode, Cory explores the practices, known as 'cracking' and 'packing,' and how it dilutes or concentrates voting power to benefit specific parties. Learn how it spells trouble for democracy.
You may have heard about the concept of Gerrymandering, but do you know its history or how it got that weird name? In this episode, Cory walks us through the practice, how it undermines voter power and democracy, and just what exactly salamanders have to do with it!
Ever wonder who's watching to ensure fair elections? In New York State, poll watchers do just that! Cory McCants dives into how they work on voting day in this episode of Compact Civics.