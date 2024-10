WEEKDAYS: 5-10pm* | SATURDAYS: 7-9pm

Program-Director, Tiffany Bentley helps you get through your day and start your evening routine with new alternative, independent, and local music and the nostalgia tracks that still give you fond memories of radio and music discovery. There are no rules on what artists to play when and no plan so be ready for anything. If there’s any sort of local show happening, she’s probably playing music from that too.

*Unless there is a specialty show scheduled