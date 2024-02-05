© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

logo for BBC Newshour program showing clock
BBC Newshour
Monday - Friday 11am beginning February 5, 2024

BBC Newshour is the award-winning flagship program of the BBC World Service. The program originates from London, providing definitive, on-the-ground reporting and analysis of the biggest international stories of the day.

Newshour delivers an hour of headlines, commentary, and compelling reports from the BBC’s team of correspondents and probing interviews with the newsmakers at the heart of every story. Newshour provides explanation, debate, and background on why events are happening and explores their impact on our lives.