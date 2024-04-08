© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

It's so cool: the region gathers for the solar eclipse

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Thomas O'Neil-White
Published April 8, 2024 at 9:35 PM EDT
Solar eclipse watchers gather at the Richardson Olmsted Complex
Thomas O'Neil-White
/
WBFO News
Solar eclipse watchers gather at the Richardson Olmsted Complex

A cloudy day did not keep sky watchers from converging on the Richardson Olmsted Complex in Buffalo Monday to watch the solar eclipse.

Cheers emanated from the large crowd every time the sun and moon shone through the clouds. With live music and vendors, the gathering felt more like a concert than a cosmic watch-along.

Eight-year-old Buffalonian Eleanor was on hand with her mother, Nikki Ronan.

Eleanor and Nikki Ronan
Thomas O'Neil-White
/
WBFO News
Eleanor and Nikki Ronan

“Probably yes,” Eleanor said of preferring a clear sky to a cloudy one. “But it was still so cool.”

The dark sky that ushered in the eclipse’ totality did give Eleanor a bit of a spook.

“I didn’t expect it to get so dark,” she said. “I expected it to get as dark as if you squinted at it.”

Despite the influx of tourists in the region for the eclipse Nikki said the roads were more than manageable.

According to USA Today, the next solar eclipse viewable in the contiguous United States will be in the summer of 2045.
Thomas O'Neil-White
  • Eclipse 2024
    On Monday, April 8, 2024, the total solar eclipse will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the United States, and Canada.
