Science, Technology & Environment

Hundreds gathered at the Richardson Olmsted Complex to watch the solar eclipse.
Working with MIT, Purdue, Penn State and Georgia Tech, the University at Buffalo has a five-year, $5 million research program to determine better ways of spotting what is out there in space.
A UB distinguished professor of pharmacology is working with a research team from universities around the country. Their focus is sleep. "I am more…
Iowa Democratic Party officials said a new smartphone app designed to speed the results actually ended up delaying them. Last month, NPR reported on security and other concerns with the app.
Dave McDowell must have had an air of mystery about him during his decades as an engineer at Eastman Kodak. His neighbors, his friends, and even his...
The need for road salt on Western New York roadways has been limited so far this winter. But when wintry conditions are anticipated, municipal highway…
For students, by students. That's how the first annual Western New York Informational Technology conference is described. Students from nearly 20 schools…
It won't be long after the start of a new year when Western New York astronomy buffs can enjoy the first of a few special events that will take place in…
The University at Buffalo is officially opening a new facility within its downtown Clinical and Translational Research Center, one where biological…
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has announced a program to train New York’s college students to work in the cybersecurity industry.
Tuesday marked the third “Measuring Day” for WNY STEM Hub’s Hand in Hand program. Three Western New York children and two more in Ghana were measured for…
A University at Buffalo scientist was bestowed Thursday with the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers (PECASE). The award is the…