© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Making Black America

A new four-part series from PBS celebrating Black spaces, "Making Black America: Through the Grapevine," premieres Oct. 4 on PBS stations nationwide, including WNED PBS.

Check here for the trailer, behind-the-scenes photos, and episode descriptions.
Making Black America promo image
Making Black America
/
PBS
"Making Black America: Through the Grapevine," a four-part series, will debut Oct. 4 on PBS stations nationwide, including WNED PBS.
Making Black America
PBS’ ‘Making Black America’ to celebrate Black spaces, from HBCUs to Black Twitter
PBS plans to celebrate Black spaces — from HBCUs to Black Twitter — with a new documentary, “Making Black America: Through the Grapevine,” that airs on PBS stations nationwide, including WNED PBS, starting next month.
Learn More
IMG_0036.JPG
Buffalo Toronto Public Media to host ‘Making Black America’ screening, Q&A with director
“Making Black America: Through the Grapevine” may not premiere until next month, but some WNED PBS viewers can get a glimpse of the new documentary this week.
Learn More
Making Black America Universal Negro Improvement Association parade
Episode descriptions for ‘Making Black America’
PBS’ four-part series, “Making Black America: Through the Grapevine,” will begin airing at 9 p.m. on Oct. 4. Here’s what to expect from each of the four episodes, courtesy of PBS.
Learn More
Making Black America
Watch the trailer for ‘Making Black America’
The four-part “Making Black America: Through the Grapevine” will premiere on PBS stations nationwide, including WNED PBS, on Oct. 4. Watch the trailer here.
Learn More
IMG_6174.JPG
1 of 13  — IMG_6174.JPG
Karl Brillant and Oliver Colbert sit in for an interview for "Making Black America: Through the Grapevine."
Making Black America
IMG_0036.JPG
2 of 13  — IMG_0036.JPG
Series Director and Producer Stacey Holman gives direction to Vanessa Gamble during an interview for "Making Black America: Through the Grapevine."
Making Black America
Making Black America
3 of 13  — Making Black America
Imani Perry sits in for an interview for "Making Black America: Through the Grapevine."
Making Black America
IMG_0092.JPG
4 of 13  — IMG_0092.JPG
Jason King sits in for an interview for "Making Black America: Through the Grapevine."
Making Black America
IMG_0255.JPG
5 of 13  — IMG_0255.JPG
Nathan Connolly sits in for an interview for "Making Black America: Through the Grapevine."
Making Black America
IMG_5696.JPG
6 of 13  — IMG_5696.JPG
Host Henry Louis Gates Jr. sits with Benaree Wiley, Richard Taylor and Flash Wiley during a Literary Society scene for "Making Black America: Through the Grapevine."
Making Black America
IMG_5744(1).JPG
7 of 13  — IMG_5744(1).JPG
Host Henry Louis Gates Jr. sits at the table with Flash Wiley during a literary society scene for "Making Black America: Through the Grapevine."
Making Black America
IMG_5869.JPG
8 of 13  — IMG_5869.JPG
Host Henry Louis Gates Jr. sits in the barbershop with Naneka Brathwaite and Bernard Lumpkin while shooting "Making Black America: Through the Grapevine."
Making Black America
IMG_5918.JPG
9 of 13  — IMG_5918.JPG
Host Henry Louis Gates Jr. poses for a photo in the barbershop with Naneka Brathwaite, Bernard Lumpkin, Julee Wilson, Dennis Mitchell Jr. and Joseph Ravenell while shooting "Making Black America: Through the Grapevine."
Making Black America
IMG_5944.JPG
10 of 13  — IMG_5944.JPG
Host Henry Louis Gates Jr., Chelsea Miller, Ras Baraka, Fab 5 Freddy and Mark Whitaker sit at the table during shoot at Weeksville for "Making Black America: Through the Grapevine."
Making Black America
IMG_5975.JPG
11 of 13  — IMG_5975.JPG
Host Henry Louis Gates Jr., Chelsea Miller, Elizabeth Hinton, Fab 5 Freddy and Mark Whitaker get ready to pose for a photo during a shoot at Weeksville for "Making Black America: Through the Grapevine."
Making Black America
IMG_6085.JPG
12 of 13  — IMG_6085.JPG
Series Director and Producer Stacey Holman poses for a photo with Carl Bell during an interview for "Making Black America: Through the Grapevine."
Making Black America
IMG_6125.JPG
13 of 13  — IMG_6125.JPG
Series Director and Producer Stacey Holman poses for a photo with Krystal Davis during an interview for "Making Black America: Through the Grapevine."
Making Black America