Making Black America
A new four-part series from PBS celebrating Black spaces, "Making Black America: Through the Grapevine," premieres Oct. 4 on PBS stations nationwide, including WNED PBS.
Check here for the trailer, behind-the-scenes photos, and episode descriptions.
Check here for the trailer, behind-the-scenes photos, and episode descriptions.
PBS plans to celebrate Black spaces — from HBCUs to Black Twitter — with a new documentary, “Making Black America: Through the Grapevine,” that airs on PBS stations nationwide, including WNED PBS, starting next month.
“Making Black America: Through the Grapevine” may not premiere until next month, but some WNED PBS viewers can get a glimpse of the new documentary this week.
PBS’ four-part series, “Making Black America: Through the Grapevine,” will begin airing at 9 p.m. on Oct. 4. Here’s what to expect from each of the four episodes, courtesy of PBS.
The four-part “Making Black America: Through the Grapevine” will premiere on PBS stations nationwide, including WNED PBS, on Oct. 4. Watch the trailer here.
1 of 13 — IMG_6174.JPG
Karl Brillant and Oliver Colbert sit in for an interview for "Making Black America: Through the Grapevine."
Making Black America
2 of 13 — IMG_0036.JPG
Series Director and Producer Stacey Holman gives direction to Vanessa Gamble during an interview for "Making Black America: Through the Grapevine."
Making Black America
3 of 13 — Making Black America
Imani Perry sits in for an interview for "Making Black America: Through the Grapevine."
Making Black America
4 of 13 — IMG_0092.JPG
Jason King sits in for an interview for "Making Black America: Through the Grapevine."
Making Black America
5 of 13 — IMG_0255.JPG
Nathan Connolly sits in for an interview for "Making Black America: Through the Grapevine."
Making Black America
6 of 13 — IMG_5696.JPG
Host Henry Louis Gates Jr. sits with Benaree Wiley, Richard Taylor and Flash Wiley during a Literary Society scene for "Making Black America: Through the Grapevine."
Making Black America
7 of 13 — IMG_5744(1).JPG
Host Henry Louis Gates Jr. sits at the table with Flash Wiley during a literary society scene for "Making Black America: Through the Grapevine."
Making Black America
8 of 13 — IMG_5869.JPG
Host Henry Louis Gates Jr. sits in the barbershop with Naneka Brathwaite and Bernard Lumpkin while shooting "Making Black America: Through the Grapevine."
Making Black America
9 of 13 — IMG_5918.JPG
Host Henry Louis Gates Jr. poses for a photo in the barbershop with Naneka Brathwaite, Bernard Lumpkin, Julee Wilson, Dennis Mitchell Jr. and Joseph Ravenell while shooting "Making Black America: Through the Grapevine."
Making Black America
10 of 13 — IMG_5944.JPG
Host Henry Louis Gates Jr., Chelsea Miller, Ras Baraka, Fab 5 Freddy and Mark Whitaker sit at the table during shoot at Weeksville for "Making Black America: Through the Grapevine."
Making Black America
11 of 13 — IMG_5975.JPG
Host Henry Louis Gates Jr., Chelsea Miller, Elizabeth Hinton, Fab 5 Freddy and Mark Whitaker get ready to pose for a photo during a shoot at Weeksville for "Making Black America: Through the Grapevine."
Making Black America
12 of 13 — IMG_6085.JPG
Series Director and Producer Stacey Holman poses for a photo with Carl Bell during an interview for "Making Black America: Through the Grapevine."
Making Black America
13 of 13 — IMG_6125.JPG
Series Director and Producer Stacey Holman poses for a photo with Krystal Davis during an interview for "Making Black America: Through the Grapevine."
Making Black America