13 Images
Behind-the-scenes photos of 'Making Black America'
See behind the scenes of PBS' "Making Black America: Through the Grapevine" with a look at these production stills.
IMG_0036.JPG
Series Director and Producer Stacey Holman gives direction to Vanessa Gamble during an interview for "Making Black America: Through the Grapevine." (Making Black America)
Making Black America
Imani Perry sits in for interview for "Making Black America: Through the Grapevine." (Making Black America)
IMG_0092.JPG
Jason King sits in for an interview for "Making Black America: Through the Grapevine." (Making Black America)
IMG_0255.JPG
Nathan Connolly sits in for an interview for "Making Black America: Through the Grapevine." (Making Black America)
IMG_5696.JPG
Host Henry Louis Gates Jr. sits with Benaree Wiley, Richard Taylor and Flash Wiley during a Literary Society scene for "Making Black America: Through the Grapevine." (Making Black America)
IMG_5744(1).JPG
Host Henry Louis Gates Jr. sits at the table with Flash Wiley during a literary society scene for "Making Black America: Through the Grapevine." (Making Black America)
IMG_5869.JPG
Host Henry Louis Gates Jr. sits in the barbershop with Naneka Brathwaite and Bernard Lumpkin while shooting "Making Black America: Through the Grapevine." (Making Black America)
IMG_5918.JPG
Host Henry Louis Gates Jr. poses for a photo in the barbershop with Naneka Brathwaite, Bernard Lumpkin, Julee Wilson, Dennis Mitchell Jr. and Joseph Ravenell while shooting "Making Black America: Through the Grapevine." (Making Black America)
IMG_5944.JPG
Host Henry Louis Gates Jr., Chelsea Miller, Ras Baraka, Fab 5 Freddy and Mark Whitaker sit at the table during shoot at Weeksville for "Making Black America: Through the Grapevine." (Making Black America)
IMG_5975.JPG
Host Henry Louis Gates Jr., Chelsea Miller, Elizabeth Hinton, Fab 5 Freddy and Mark Whitaker get ready to pose for a photo during a shoot at Weeksville for "Making Black America: Through the Grapevine." (Making Black America)
IMG_6085.JPG
Series Director and Producer Stacey Holman poses for a photo with Carl Bell during an interview for "Making Black America: Through the Grapevine." (Making Black America)
IMG_6125.JPG
Series Director and Producer Stacey Holman poses for a photo with Krystal Davis during an interview for "Making Black America: Through the Grapevine." (Making Black America)
IMG_6174.JPG
Karl Brillant and Oliver Colbert sit in for an interview for "Making Black America: Through the Grapevine." (Making Black America)
1/13