Episode descriptions for ‘Making Black America’

PBS’ four-part series, “Making Black America: Through the Grapevine,” will begin airing at 9 p.m. on Oct. 4. Here’s what to expect from each of the four episodes, courtesy of PBS.

Episode 1

As Black people fought for full citizenship, hour one explores how free African Americans exercised their self-determination by building communities, establishing schools, and creating associations that would become the foundational pillars of Black America. Host Henry Louis Gates Jr. explores the organizations, networks and artistic impression created by and for Black people.

Museum of African American History, Boston & Nantucket / Group of Black men and women sit on a lawn in dandy wear for a portrait.

Episode 2

As Jim Crow laws went into effect, African Americans built a “life behind the veil” to meet their educational, economic, political, and cultural needs. Hour two explores the genesis of these organizations and networks that paved the way for Black life to flourish. Host Henry Louis Gates Jr. highlights the progress Black people made during the early 20th Century.

PhotoQuest/Archive Photos via Getty Images / Zora Neale Hurston was an acclaimed 20th Cenutry American author and anthropologist.

Episode 3

Hour three shows how the Great Depression devastated America’s economy and brought Black America to its knees. To survive, the Black community used social networks to navigate the oppressive realities of Jim Crow. Host Henry Louis Gates Jr. explores how social networks formed the cultural, economic and political foundation of the Civil Rights Movement which would transform America’s race relations.

Carl Iwasaki / The Chronicle Collection via Getty Images Linda Brown (center) with other children who were litigants in the landmark Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court case.

Episode 4

Despite the gains of legal desegregation, hour four reveals a fervent desire for Black spaces and institutions that provide a safe place to debate, organize and celebrate. Host Henry Louis Gates Jr. explores how Black cultural and political movements — from Black Power to Black Twitter — embraced a radical consciousness that championed a new generation.